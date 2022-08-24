 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Aug. 25

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Aug 25th.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Prev. Week

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 40-0, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 34-7, 2

3. Omaha Westside, 26-12, 4

4. Gretna, 25-9, 7

5. Millard West, 28-7, 3

6. Lincoln Pius X, 23-12, NR

7. Elkhorn North, 22-12, NR

8. Papillion-La Vista, 23-13, NR

9. Lincoln Southwest, 30-5, 8

10. Omaha Marian, 15-20, NR

CLASS A

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 40-0, 1

2. Omaha Westside, 26-12, 3

3. Gretna, 25-9, 5

4. Millard West, 28-7, 2

5. Lincoln Pius X, 23-12, 10

6. Papillion-La Vista, 23-13, 8

7. Lincoln Southwest, 30-5, 6

8. Omaha Marian, 15-20, NR

9. Lincoln East, 17-18, NR

10. Elkhorn South, 28-8, 4

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 34-7, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 22-12, 4

3. Norris, 35-3, 2

4. Elkhorn, 14-20, 5

5. Waverly, 24-12, 3

6. Bennington, 15-17, 10

7. Grand Island Northwest, 24-12, 6

8. Sidney, 21-15, NR

9. York, 26-10, 7

10. Seward, 22-14, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 31-3, 5

2. St. Paul, 28-6, 10

3. Kearney Catholic, 33-5, 2

4. Gothenburg, 27-9, 8

5. Pierce, 27-6, 9

6. Malcolm, 24-8, 7

7. Columbus Lakeview, 32-5, 4

8. Douglas County West, 21-9, NR

9. Syracuse, 28-2, 6

10. Adams Central, 19-15, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 38-2, NR

2. Oakland-Craig, 31-6, 1

3. Fremont Bergan, 27-11, NR

4. Sutton, 27-7, 2

5. Clarkson/Leigh, 23-8, 7

6. West Point GACC, 17-9, 6

7. Wisner-Pilger, 29-7, 3

8. Centura, 17-14, NR

9. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 20-10, NR

10. Nebraska Lutheran, 17-14, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood/Hayes Center, 28-3, NR

2. Norfolk Catholic, 22-10, NR

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-12, NR

4. Nebraska Christian, 30-4, 3

5. Elmwood-Murdock, 23-11, 4

6. BDS, 26-6, 6

7. SEM, 23-8, NR

8. Cambridge, 27-7, 8

9. Alma, 25-7, 10

10. Central Valley, 25-7, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 35-2, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 31-3, NR

3. Diller-Odell, 23-10, 4

4. Overton, 26-6, NR

5. Stuart, 26-6, 6

6. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-6, 2

7. Wynot, 22-11, 5

8. Mead, 27-5, NR

9. O’Neill St. Mary, 17-13, NR

10. Anselmo-Merna, 24-9, 7

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

