Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Aug. 27
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Aug. 27

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 27.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous rank

1. Omaha Skutt, 34-5, 1

2. Papillion-LVS, 23-17, 2

3. Lincoln Pius X, 30-7, 7

4. Waverly, 29-4, NR

5. Elkhorn South, 29-8, 6

6. Papillion-La Vista, 36-2, 5

7. Norris, 27-10, 4

8. Gretna, 28-11, 3

9. Millard West, 21-12, 9

10. Omaha Marian, 21-14, 8

CLASS A

1. Papillion-LVS, 23-17, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 30-7, 6

3. Elkhorn South, 29-8, 5

4. Papillion-La Vista, 36-2, 4

5. Gretna, 28-11, 2

6. Millard West, 21-12, 8

7. Omaha Marian, 21-14, 7

8. Lincoln Southwest, 22-13, NR

9. Millard North, 11-25, 3

10. Bellevue West, 20-15, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 34-5, 1

2. Waverly, 29-4, 3

3. Norris, 27-10, 4

4. Elkhorn, 19-15, NR

5. Grand Island NW, 21-14, 7

6. Omaha Duchesne, 23-18, 2

7. Elkhorn North, 0-0, NR

8. York, 18-14, NR

9. Bennington, 9-23, NR

10. Hastings, 21-12, 8

CLASS C-1

1. Wahoo, 30-4, 3

2. St. Paul, 35-1, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 34-4, NR

4. Wayne, 29-6, 6

5. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-3, 1

6. Kearney Catholic, 19-14, NR

7. Columbus Lakeview, 22-11, NR

8. Grand Island CC, 28-5, NR

9. Wahoo Neumann, 25-10, NR

10. Syracuse, 23-4, 9

CLASS C-2

1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 31-7, 3

2. Howells-Dodge, 18-13, NR

3. Norfolk Catholic, 23-7, NR

4. Superior, 30-4, 4

5. Centennial, 21-12, NR

6. West Point GACC, 13-12, NR

7. Elm Creek, 19-10, NR

8. Thayer Central, 24-9, NR

9. Ponca, 25-6, 8

10. Fillmore Central, 20-11, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 32-2, 3

2. BDS, 30-4, NR

3. Fremont Bergan, 30-12, 2

4. Johnson-Brock, 21-12, 7

5. Mead, 23-2, NR

6. Humphrey/Lindsay HF, 21-11, 9

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-14, 4

8. Humboldt-TRS, 24-9, 8

9. Central Valley, 24-8, 10

10. Meridian, 21-9, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Diller-Odell, 36-1, NR

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 24-5, 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 21-14, 6

4. CWC, 30-3, NR

5. Wynot, 25-5, 4

6. Bertrand, 25-6, 5

7. Lawrence-Nelson, 31-5, 3

8. Stuart, 19-13, NR

9. Garden County, 29-2, 7

10. Winside, 22-8, 10

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

