Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Aug. 27

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 27.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 34-5, 1
2. Papillion-LVS, 23-17, 2
3. Lincoln Pius X, 30-7, 7
4. Waverly, 29-4, NR
5. Elkhorn South, 29-8, 6
6. Papillion-La Vista, 36-2, 5
7. Norris, 27-10, 4
8. Gretna, 28-11, 3
9. Millard West, 21-12, 9
10. Omaha Marian, 21-14, 8
CLASS A
1. Papillion-LVS, 23-17, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 30-7, 6
3. Elkhorn South, 29-8, 5
4. Papillion-La Vista, 36-2, 4
5. Gretna, 28-11, 2
6. Millard West, 21-12, 8
7. Omaha Marian, 21-14, 7
8. Lincoln Southwest, 22-13, NR
9. Millard North, 11-25, 3
10. Bellevue West, 20-15, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 34-5, 1
2. Waverly, 29-4, 3
3. Norris, 27-10, 4
4. Elkhorn, 19-15, NR
5. Grand Island NW, 21-14, 7
6. Omaha Duchesne, 23-18, 2
7. Elkhorn North, 0-0, NR
8. York, 18-14, NR
9. Bennington, 9-23, NR
10. Hastings, 21-12, 8
CLASS C-1
1. Wahoo, 30-4, 3
2. St. Paul, 35-1, 2
3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 34-4, NR
4. Wayne, 29-6, 6
5. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-3, 1
6. Kearney Catholic, 19-14, NR
7. Columbus Lakeview, 22-11, NR
8. Grand Island CC, 28-5, NR
9. Wahoo Neumann, 25-10, NR
10. Syracuse, 23-4, 9
CLASS C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 31-7, 3
2. Howells-Dodge, 18-13, NR
3. Norfolk Catholic, 23-7, NR
4. Superior, 30-4, 4
5. Centennial, 21-12, NR
6. West Point GACC, 13-12, NR
7. Elm Creek, 19-10, NR
8. Thayer Central, 24-9, NR
9. Ponca, 25-6, 8
10. Fillmore Central, 20-11, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 32-2, 3
2. BDS, 30-4, NR
3. Fremont Bergan, 30-12, 2
4. Johnson-Brock, 21-12, 7
5. Mead, 23-2, NR
6. Humphrey/Lindsay HF, 21-11, 9
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-14, 4
8. Humboldt-TRS, 24-9, 8
9. Central Valley, 24-8, 10
10. Meridian, 21-9, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 36-1, NR
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 24-5, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 21-14, 6
4. CWC, 30-3, NR
5. Wynot, 25-5, 4
6. Bertrand, 25-6, 5
7. Lawrence-Nelson, 31-5, 3
8. Stuart, 19-13, NR
9. Garden County, 29-2, 7
10. Winside, 22-8, 10
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
