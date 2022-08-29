 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Aug. 30

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Aug 30.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Prev. Week

1. Lincoln East, 5-1, NR

2. Omaha Skutt, 5-1, 2

3. Omaha Westside, 4-1, 3

4. Millard West, 3-3, 5

5. Papio-La Vista South, 5-1, 1

6. Elkhorn North, 4-2, 7

7. Lincoln Pius X, 0-0, 6

8. Papillion-La Vista, 3-3, 8

9. Lincoln Southwest, 1-0, 9

10. Omaha Marian, 2-3, 10

CLASS A

1. Lincoln East, 5-1, 9

2. Omaha Westside, 4-1, 2

3. Millard West, 3-3, 4

4. Papio-La Vista South, 5-1, 1

5. Lincoln Pius X, 0-0, 5

6. Papillion-La Vista, 3-3, 6

7. Lincoln Southwest, 1-0, 7

8. Omaha Marian, 2-3, 8

9. Gretna, 1-1, 3

10. Elkhorn South, 3-2, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 5-1, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 4-2, 2

3. Norris, 5-0, 3

4. Waverly, 2-4, 5

5. Elkhorn, 0-1, 4

6. Bennington, 4-0, 6

7. Sidney, 2-0, 8

8. York, 1-0, 9

9. Seward, 2-1, 10

10. Crete, 2-0, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 3-0, 1

2. St. Paul, 1-0, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 3-0, 3

4. Gothenburg, 1-0, 4

5. Pierce, 1-0, 5

6. Malcolm, 3-0, 6

7. Columbus Lakeview, 0-0, 7

8. Douglas County West, 1-0, 8

9. Syracuse, 0-0, 9

10. Minden, 5-0, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 2-0, 1

2. Oakland-Craig, 1-0, 2

3. Fremont Bergan, 1-0, 3

4. Sutton, 1-0, 4

5. Clarkson/Leigh, 1-1, 5

6. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 1-0, 6

7. Wisner-Pilger, 1-0, 7

8. Centura, 1-0, 8

9. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 1-0, 9

10. Southwest, 4-1, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood/Hayes Center, 2-0, 1

2. Norfolk Catholic, 0-0, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 1-1, 3

4. BDS, 2-0, 6

5. SEM, 1-0, 7

6. Cambridge, 4-0, 8

7. Axtell, 3-0, NR

8. Nebraska Christian, 3-2, 4

9. Alma, 2-1, 9

10. Central Valley, 3-1, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 1-0, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 3-1, 2

3. Shelton, 4-0, NR

4. Diller-Odell, 0-0, 3

5. Overton, 2-1, 4

6. Stuart, 3-1, 5

7. Humphrey St. Francis, 0-0, 6

8. Wynot, 1-0, 7

9. Mead, 0-0, 8

10. O’Neill St. Mary, 2-0, 9

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

