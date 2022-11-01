Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Nov. 1

Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball ratings.
Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 1.
Top 10 School, Record, Prev. Week
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 31-5, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 30-3, 2
3. Elkhorn North, 30-4, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 28-8, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 27-9, 5
6. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-0, 6
8. Omaha Marian, 24-13, 10
9. Lincoln East, 23-10, 9
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 31-5, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 30-3, 2
3. Omaha Westside, 28-8, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 27-9, 4
5. Omaha Marian, 24-13, 7
6. Lincoln East, 23-10, 6
8. Millard West, 23-10, 8
9. Lincoln Pius X, 22-13, 9
10. Millard North, 17-16, 10
Class B
1. Elkhorn North, 30-4, 1
9. Grand Island Northwest, 21-14, 9
Class C-1
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 29-2, 1
6. Douglas County West, 29-3, 7
7. Kearney Catholic, 25-8, 8
8. Adams Central, 24-9, NR
10. Columbus Lakeview, 22-10, 9
Class C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 37-0, 1
2. Fremont Bergan, 31-4, 2
3. Clarkson/Leigh, 26-6, 3
4. Oakland-Craig, 27-9, 4
Class D-1
2. Maywood/Hayes Center, 25-2, 2
3. Norfolk Catholic, 28-4, 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 24-10, 8
6. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 27-5, 6
8. Nebraska Christian, 27-7, 9
9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-14, 4
Class D-2
1. Howells-Dodge, 26-4, 1
4. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-4, 4
6. O’Neill St. Mary, 28-4, 6
7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-8, 9
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Led by honorary captain Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt at the head of the table surrounded by, clockwise from left, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, Wahoo's Elle Glock, Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray, Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Led by honorary captain Marriah Buss, center, of Lincoln Lutheran, the All-Nebraska volleyball first team. From left: Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South, Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt, Izzy Lukens of Millard North.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion-La Vista; Jessica Peters, Papillion-La Vista; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Megan Wickey, Omaha Concordia; Carley Remmers, Freeman; Tiani Reeves, Gothenburg; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!