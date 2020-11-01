Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Nov. 2

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 2.
* * *
TOP 10, record, previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 32-1, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 27-1, 2
3. Papillion-LV South, 27-5, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 21-9, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 23-4, 5
6. Wahoo, 32-0, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 21-9, 7
8. Norris, 27-4, 8
9. Waverly, 22-6, 9
10. St. Paul, 32-0, NR
Class A
1. Elkhorn South, 27-1, 1
2. Papillion-LV South, 27-5, 2
3. Papillion-La Vista, 21-9, 3
4. Lincoln Pius X, 23-4, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 21-9, 5
6. Bellevue West, 19-12, 6
7. Millard West, 22-8, 7
8. Omaha Marian, 11-13, 8
9. Lincoln East, 12-10, 9
10. Millard South, 19-16, 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 32-1, 1
2. Norris, 27-4, 2
3. Waverly, 22-6, 3
4. Elkhorn, 22-9, 4
5. York, 27-8, 8
6. Ashland-Greenwood, 23-6, 9
7. Aurora, 22-12, 5
8. Grand Island NW, 16-15, 6
9. Omaha Duchesne, 14-20, 7
10. Elkhorn North, 13-18, NR
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 32-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 32-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 30-5, 3
4. Broken Bow, 29-4, 6
5. Columbus Lakeview, 28-5, 7
6. Lincoln Lutheran, 29-6, 8
7. Syracuse, 22-1, 9
8. Adams Central, 22-11, NR
9. Grand Island CC, 24-4, 4
10. Oakland-Craig, 22-7, NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran, 33-1, 1
2. Overton, 26-2, 3
3. Norfolk Catholic, 23-7, 2
4. Howells-Dodge, 25-4, 4
5. Clarkson/Leigh, 21-7, 5
6. Centennial, 22-11, NR
7. Thayer Central, 22-5, 7
8. Superior, 19-6, 6
9. West Point GACC, 16-10, 9
10. Fullerton, 15-4, 10
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 30-0, 1
2. BDS, 28-3, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 24-10, 3
4. Mead, 23-6, 4
5. Johnson-Brock, 20-11, 5
6. Amherst, 20-10, NR
7. Hartington-Newcastle, 19-13, NR
8. Hartington CC, 17-13, 9
9. North Platte St. Pat’s, 14-12, NR
10. South Platte, 26-4, 7
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 30-1, 1
2. CWC, 31-1, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-6, 3
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 28-0, 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 26-2, 5
6. Mullen, 28-5, 9
7. Wynot, 18-4, 8
8. Nebraska Christian, 18-8, 10
9. Bertrand, 22-4, 6
10. Exeter-Milligan, 22-9, 7
