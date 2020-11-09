Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Nov. 9

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 9.
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 35-1, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 30-1, 2
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 29-6, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 22-10, 4
5. Wahoo, 35-0, 6
6. Millard West, 23-9, NR
7. Lincoln Pius X, 23-5, 5
8. Norris, 29-5, 8
9. St. Paul, 34-1, 10
10. Pleasanton, 33-0, NR
Class A
1. Elkhorn South, 30-1, 1
2. Papillion-La Vista South, 29-6, 2
3. Papillion-La Vista, 22-10, 3
4. Millard West, 23-9, 7
5. Lincoln Pius X, 23-5, 4
6. Lincoln Southwest, 21-10, 5
7. Bellevue West, 19-13, 6
8. Omaha Marian, 11-13, 8
9. Lincoln East, 12-10, 9
10. Millard South, 19-16, 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 35-1, 1
2. Norris, 29-5, 2
3. Ashland-Greenwood, 24-7, 6
4. Waverly, 22-7, 3
5. Elkhorn, 23-10, 4
6. York, 27-9, 5
7. Aurora, 22-13, 7
8. Grand Island NW, 16-16, 8
9. Omaha Duchesne, 14-20, 9
10. Elkhorn North, 13-18, 10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 35-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 34-1, 2
3. Columbus Lakeview, 30-6, 5
4. Lincoln Lutheran, 30-8, 6
5. Kearney Catholic, 30-6, 3
6. Broken Bow, 29-5, 4
7. Syracuse, 22-2, 7
8. Adams Central, 22-12, 8
9. Grand Island CC, 24-4, 9
10. Oakland-Craig, 22-7, 10
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran, 36-1, 1
2. Norfolk Catholic, 25-8, 3
3. Overton, 28-3, 2
4. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-9, 5
5. Howells-Dodge, 25-5, 4
6. Centennial, 22-12, 6
7. Thayer Central, 22-5, 7
8. Superior, 19-7, 8
9. West Point GACC, 16-10, 9
10. Fullerton, 15-4, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 33-0, 1
2. Fremont Bergan, 26-11, 3
3. Mead, 25-7, 4
4. BDS, 29-5, 2
5. Johnson-Brock, 20-12, 5
6. Amherst, 20-11, 6
7. Hartington-Newcastle, 19-13, 7
8. Hartington CC, 17-14, 8
9. North Platte St. Patrick, 14-12, 9
10. South Platte, 26-5, 10
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 33-1, 1
2. CWC, 33-2, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 27-7, 3
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 29-2, 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 26-3, 5
6. Wynot, 18-5, 7
7. Nebraska Christian, 18-9, 8
8. Mullen, 28-6, 6
9. Bertrand, 22-4, 9
10. Exeter-Milligan, 22-9, 10
