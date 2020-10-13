Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 13

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 13.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 19-1, 1
2. Papillion-LVS, 23-4, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 22-1, 4
4. Papillion-La Vista, 15-7, 5
5. Lincoln Pius X, 18-4, 3
6. Wahoo, 22-0, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 14-6, 8
8. Millard West, 17-7, 9
9. Norris, 19-4, 10
10. Elkhorn, 16-6, 7
CLASS A
1. Papillion-LVS, 23-4, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 22-1, 3
3. Papillion-La Vista, 15-7, 4
4. Lincoln Pius X, 18-4, 2
5. Lincoln Southwest, 14-6, 5
6. Millard West, 17-7, 6
7. Bellevue West, 13-9, 7
8. Omaha Marian, 10-11, 8
9. Millard South, 16-12, 9
10. Omaha Westside, 12-11, 10
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 19-1, 1
2. Norris, 19-4, 3
3. Elkhorn, 16-6, 2
4. Waverly, 16-6, 4
5. Grand Island NW, 11-11, NR
6. Omaha Duchesne, 9-10, 5
7. York, 19-6, 6
8. Aurora, 14-10, 10
9. Ashland-Greenwood, 17-5, 7
10. Seward, 13-9, 8
CLASS C-1
1. Wahoo, 22-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 24-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 26-3, 4
4. Grand Island CC, 21-2, 3
5. Columbus Lakeview, 17-4, 5
6. Syracuse, 19-1, 6
7. Oakland-Craig, 18-3, 7
8. Broken Bow, 19-3, 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran, 22-4, 9
10. Ogallala, 20-9, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 27-0, 1
2. Norfolk Catholic, 16-5, 2
3. Overton, 20-1, 3
4. Thayer Central, 19-2, 5
5. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-4, 4
6. Howells-Dodge, 18-3, 6
7. Superior, 15-4, 7
8. South Loup, 17-6, 8
9. Elm Creek, 15-6, 9
10. Centennial, 15-6, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 22-0, 1
2. BDS, 19-2, 2
3. Mead, 19-4, 4
4. Fremont Bergan, 18-10, 5
5. Johnson-Brock, 13-9, 3
6. Humboldt/TRS, 17-6, 8
7. South Platte, 18-3, 7
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11-11, 9
9. Yutan, 15-8, 6
10. Summerland, 14-5, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 24-0, 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 19-4, 3
3. Maywood/Hayes Center, 21-0, 4
4. CWC, 24-1, 5
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 15-2, 2
6. Bertrand, 17-2, 6
7. Exeter-Milligan, 15-7, 7
8. Wynot, 10-3, 8
9. Mullen, 21-4, 9
10. Nebraska Christian, 13-5, NR
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports