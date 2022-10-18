 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 18

  • 0

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball ratings.

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 18.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Prev. Week

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 24-5, 2

2. Lincoln Southwest, 25-3, 1

3. Papillion-La Vista, 22-8, 4

4. Elkhorn North, 27-4, 3

5. Omaha Skutt, 21-10, 5

6. Lincoln Lutheran, 32-0, 6

7. Omaha Westside, 22-7, 7

8. Gretna, 22-7, 8

9. Millard West, 19-9, 9

10. Lincoln East, 19-9, NR

People are also reading…

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 24-5, 2

2. Lincoln Southwest, 25-3, 1

3. Papillion-La Vista, 22-8, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 22-7, 4

5. Gretna, 22-7, 5

6. Millard West, 19-9, 6

7. Lincoln East, 19-9, 9

8. Lincoln Pius X, 19-11, 7

9. Millard North, 14-14, NR

10. Omaha Marian, 19-12, 8

Class B

1. Elkhorn North, 27-4, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 21-10, 2

3. Bennington, 22-6, 3

4. Norris, 24-6, 4

5. Waverly, 16-15, 5

6. Elkhorn, 16-12, 8

7. Seward, 25-7, 7

8. Sidney, 24-6, 10

9. York, 21-8, 6

10. Grand Island Northwest, 17-14, 9

Class C-1

1. Grand Island Cedar Catholic, 24-2, 2

2. North Bend, 25-1, 1

3. Malcolm, 27-2, 3

4. Gothenburg, 25-2, 4

5. Minden, 26-2, 5

6. Douglas County West, 25-3, 6

7. Kearney Catholic, 22-7, 7

8. Pierce, 24-2, 9

9. Columbus Lakeview, 19-7, 8

10. St. Paul, 22-7, 10

Class C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 32-0, 1

2. Fremont Bergan, 27-4, 2

3. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-6, 8

4. Oakland-Craig, 25-7, 3

5. Centura, 23-5, 4

6. Amherst, 23-5, 5

7. Southwest, 23-5, 6

8. Sutton, 20-4, 7

9. Cross County, 24-4, 9

10. Bayard, 26-1, 10

Class D-1

1. Cambridge, 25-1, 1

2. Maywood/Hayes Center, 21-1, 2

3. Norfolk Catholic, 24-2, 3

4. Meridian, 22-3, 4

5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 17-13, 5

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-8, 6

7. BDS, 22-4, 7

8. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 20-5, 8

9. Nebraska Christian, 24-7, 9

10. Axtell, 19-8, 10

Class D-2

1. Shelton, 26-1, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 23-3, 2

3. Overton, 25-3, 3

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-3, 4

5. Diller-Odell, 24-5, 5

6. O'Neill St. Mary, 22-4, 8

7. Stuart, 18-8, 7

8. Wallace, 25-3, 10

9. Falls City Sacred Heart, 21-7, 6

10. Wynot, 17-8, NR

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert