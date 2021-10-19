Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 19

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by The World-Herald, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 19.
Overall Top 10, Record, Prev. Week
1. Papio-La Vista South, 31-0, 1
2. Millard West, 23-5, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 24-6, 3
4. Norris, 27-2, 4
5. Omaha Skutt, 23-7, 5
6. Lincoln Southwest, 25-4, 6
7. Gretna, 21-7, 7
8. Omaha Westside, 18-10, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista, 20-11, 9
10. Lincoln Lutheran, 31-1, 10
Class A
1. Papio-La Vista South, 31-0, 1
2. Millard West, 23-5, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 24-6, 3
4. Lincoln Southwest, 25-4, 4
5. Gretna, 21-7, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 18-10, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 20-11, 7
8. Bellevue West, 18-10, 8
9. Fremont, 19-6, 9
10. Lincoln Pius X, 20-10, 10
Class B
1. Norris, 27-2, 1
2. Omaha Skutt, 23-7, 2
3. Waverly, 20-10, 3
4. Elkhorn North, 18-10, 4
5. Elkhorn, 13-17, 5
6. Omaha Duchesne, 12-11, 6
7. York, 22-8, 8
8. Bennington, 13-13, 7
9. Grand Island NW, 20-11, 9
10. Aurora, 14-16, 10
Class C-1
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 31-1, 1
2. Wahoo Neumann, 22-6, 2
3. Grand Island CC, 25-1, 3
4. Kearney Catholic, 27-4, 4
5. Syracuse, 23-1, 5
6. St. Paul, 25-4, 6
7. Columbus Lakeview, 25-3, 7
8. Broken Bow, 22-4, 8
9. Malcolm, 23-6, 9
10. Wahoo, 21-7, 10
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig, 24-6, 2
2. Wisner-Pilger, 21-6, 3
3. West Point GACC, 15-5, 4
4. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-5, 1
5. Sutton, 20-5, 5
6. Yutan, 20-6, 6
7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-10, 8
8. Superior, 19-6, 9
9. Thayer Central, 23-5, 7
10. Norfolk Catholic, 17-9, NR
Class D-1
1. Mead, 24-3, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 23-3, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 20-10, 3
4. Nebraska Christian, 23-3, 4
5. BDS, 22-4, 5
6. Overton, 23-4, 6
7. Alma, 22-4, 7
8. Cambridge, 21-5, 8
9. Elmwood-Murdock, 19-8, 9
10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 17-7, NR
Class D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-2, 1
2. Diller-Odell, 20-7, 2
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 17-5, 3
4. Stuart, 22-3, 4
5. Maywood/Hayes Center, 20-2, 5
6. Wynot, 15-9, 6
7. Exeter-Milligan, 13-10, 7
8, Garden County, 24-6, NR
9. Ansley-Litchfield, 12-12, 9
10. Bertrand, 15-8, 10