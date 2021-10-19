 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 19
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 19

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by The World-Herald, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 19.

* * *

Overall Top 10, Record, Prev. Week

1. Papio-La Vista South, 31-0, 1

2. Millard West, 23-5, 2

3. Elkhorn South, 24-6, 3

4. Norris, 27-2, 4

5. Omaha Skutt, 23-7, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 25-4, 6

7. Gretna, 21-7, 7

8. Omaha Westside, 18-10, 8

9. Papillion-La Vista, 20-11, 9

10. Lincoln Lutheran, 31-1, 10

Class A

1. Papio-La Vista South, 31-0, 1

2. Millard West, 23-5, 2

3. Elkhorn South, 24-6, 3

4. Lincoln Southwest, 25-4, 4

5. Gretna, 21-7, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 18-10, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 20-11, 7

8. Bellevue West, 18-10, 8

9. Fremont, 19-6, 9

10. Lincoln Pius X, 20-10, 10

Class B

1. Norris, 27-2, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 23-7, 2

3. Waverly, 20-10, 3

4. Elkhorn North, 18-10, 4

5. Elkhorn, 13-17, 5

6. Omaha Duchesne, 12-11, 6

7. York, 22-8, 8

8. Bennington, 13-13, 7

9. Grand Island NW, 20-11, 9

10. Aurora, 14-16, 10

Class C-1

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 31-1, 1

2. Wahoo Neumann, 22-6, 2

3. Grand Island CC, 25-1, 3

4. Kearney Catholic, 27-4, 4

5. Syracuse, 23-1, 5

6. St. Paul, 25-4, 6

7. Columbus Lakeview, 25-3, 7

8. Broken Bow, 22-4, 8

9. Malcolm, 23-6, 9

10. Wahoo, 21-7, 10

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig, 24-6, 2

2. Wisner-Pilger, 21-6, 3

3. West Point GACC, 15-5, 4

4. Clarkson/Leigh, 22-5, 1

5. Sutton, 20-5, 5

6. Yutan, 20-6, 6

7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-10, 8

8. Superior, 19-6, 9

9. Thayer Central, 23-5, 7

10. Norfolk Catholic, 17-9, NR

Class D-1

1. Mead, 24-3, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 23-3, 2

3. Fremont Bergan, 20-10, 3

4. Nebraska Christian, 23-3, 4

5. BDS, 22-4, 5

6. Overton, 23-4, 6

7. Alma, 22-4, 7

8. Cambridge, 21-5, 8

9. Elmwood-Murdock, 19-8, 9

10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 17-7, NR

Class D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-2, 1

2. Diller-Odell, 20-7, 2

3. Humphrey St. Francis, 17-5, 3

4. Stuart, 22-3, 4

5. Maywood/Hayes Center, 20-2, 5

6. Wynot, 15-9, 6

7. Exeter-Milligan, 13-10, 7

8, Garden County, 24-6, NR

9. Ansley-Litchfield, 12-12, 9

10. Bertrand, 15-8, 10

