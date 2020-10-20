Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 20

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 20.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 23-1, 1
2. Papillion-LVS, 24-4, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 23-1, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 19-8, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 20-4, 5
6. Wahoo, 27-0, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-8, 7
8. Millard West, 18-7, 8
9. Norris, 21-4, 9
10. Elkhorn, 20-7, 10
CLASS A
1. Papillion-LVS, 24-4, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 23-1, 2
3. Papillion-La Vista, 19-8, 3
4. Lincoln Pius X, 20-4, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 18-8, 5
6. Millard West, 18-7, 6
7. Bellevue West, 16-11, 7
8. Omaha Marian, 10-12, 8
9. Lincoln East, 9-9, NR
10. Millard South, 17-13, 9
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 23-1, 1
2. Norris, 21-4, 2
3. Elkhorn, 20-7, 3
4. Waverly, 18-6, 4
5. Aurora, 19-10, 8
6. York, 23-7, 7
7. Grand Island NW, 14-14, 5
8. Ashland-Greenwood, 20-5, 9
9. Seward, 18-11, 10
10. Omaha Duchesne, 9-17, 6
CLASS C-1
1. Wahoo, 27-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 28-0, 2
3. Broken Bow, 22-3, 8
4. Kearney Catholic, 26-4, 3
5. Grand Island CC, 22-2, 4
6. Columbus Lakeview, 22-5, 5
7. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-5, 9
8. Syracuse, 19-1, 6
9. Ogallala, 19-9, 10
10. Sidney, 22-5, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 30-1, 1
2. Norfolk Catholic, 18-6, 2
3. Overton, 22-2, 3
4. Thayer Central, 19-2, 4
5. Howells-Dodge, 21-3, 6
6. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-5, 5
7. Superior, 15-4, 7
8. Elm Creek, 16-8, 9
9. West Point GACC, 12-8, NR
10. Fullerton, 11-3, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 25-0, 1
2. BDS, 24-2, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 20-10, 4
4. Mead, 20-5, 3
5. Johnson-Brock, 14-10, 5
6. Humboldt/TRS, 18-7, 6
7. South Platte, 21-3, 7
8. Summerland, 18-6, 10
9. Hartington-Newcastle, 16-11, 8
10. Yutan, 17-10, 9
CLASS D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 26-1, 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 22-4, 2
3. CWC, 25-1, 4
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 22-0, 3
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 20-2, 5
6. Bertrand, 18-2, 6
7. Exeter-Milligan, 18-7, 7
8. Wynot, 13-3, 8
9. Mullen, 24-4, 9
10. Nebraska Christian, 14-7, 10
