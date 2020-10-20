 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 20
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 20

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 20.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Omaha Skutt, 23-1, 1

2. Papillion-LVS, 24-4, 2

3. Elkhorn South, 23-1, 3

4. Papillion-La Vista, 19-8, 4

5. Lincoln Pius X, 20-4, 5

6. Wahoo, 27-0, 6

7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-8, 7

8. Millard West, 18-7, 8

9. Norris, 21-4, 9

10. Elkhorn, 20-7, 10

CLASS A

1. Papillion-LVS, 24-4, 1

2. Elkhorn South, 23-1, 2

3. Papillion-La Vista, 19-8, 3

4. Lincoln Pius X, 20-4, 4

5. Lincoln Southwest, 18-8, 5

6. Millard West, 18-7, 6

7. Bellevue West, 16-11, 7

8. Omaha Marian, 10-12, 8

9. Lincoln East, 9-9, NR

10. Millard South, 17-13, 9

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 23-1, 1

2. Norris, 21-4, 2

3. Elkhorn, 20-7, 3

4. Waverly, 18-6, 4

5. Aurora, 19-10, 8

6. York, 23-7, 7

7. Grand Island NW, 14-14, 5

8. Ashland-Greenwood, 20-5, 9

9. Seward, 18-11, 10

10. Omaha Duchesne, 9-17, 6

CLASS C-1

1. Wahoo, 27-0, 1

2. St. Paul, 28-0, 2

3. Broken Bow, 22-3, 8

4. Kearney Catholic, 26-4, 3

5. Grand Island CC, 22-2, 4

6. Columbus Lakeview, 22-5, 5

7. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-5, 9

8. Syracuse, 19-1, 6

9. Ogallala, 19-9, 10

10. Sidney, 22-5, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 30-1, 1

2. Norfolk Catholic, 18-6, 2

3. Overton, 22-2, 3

4. Thayer Central, 19-2, 4

5. Howells-Dodge, 21-3, 6

6. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-5, 5

7. Superior, 15-4, 7

8. Elm Creek, 16-8, 9

9. West Point GACC, 12-8, NR

10. Fullerton, 11-3, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 25-0, 1

2. BDS, 24-2, 2

3. Fremont Bergan, 20-10, 4

4. Mead, 20-5, 3

5. Johnson-Brock, 14-10, 5

6. Humboldt/TRS, 18-7, 6

7. South Platte, 21-3, 7

8. Summerland, 18-6, 10

9. Hartington-Newcastle, 16-11, 8

10. Yutan, 17-10, 9

CLASS D-2

1. Diller-Odell, 26-1, 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 22-4, 2

3. CWC, 25-1, 4

4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 22-0, 3

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 20-2, 5

6. Bertrand, 18-2, 6

7. Exeter-Milligan, 18-7, 7

8. Wynot, 13-3, 8

9. Mullen, 24-4, 9

10. Nebraska Christian, 14-7, 10

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert