Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 26

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 26.
Top 10
Team, record, previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 29-1, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 26-1, 3
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 26-5, 2
4. Papillion-La Vista, 20-9, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 22-4, 5
6. Wahoo, 29-0, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 19-9, 7
8. Norris, 24-4, 9
9. Waverly, 19-6, NR
10. Elkhorn, 20-8, 10
Class A
1. Elkhorn South, 26-1, 2
2. Papillion-La Vista South, 26-5, 1
3. Papillion-La Vista, 20-9, 3
4. Lincoln Pius X, 22-4, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 19-9, 5
6. Bellevue West, 17-12, 7
7. Millard West, 20-8, 6
8. Omaha Marian, 10-12, 8
9. Lincoln East, 11-9, 9
10. Millard South, 18-15, 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 29-1, 1
2. Norris, 24-4, 2
3. Waverly, 19-6, 4
4. Elkhorn, 20-8, 3
5. Aurora, 20-11, 5
6. Grand Island Northwest, 15-14, 7
7. Omaha Duchesne, 12-19, 10
8. York, 24-8, 6
9. Ashland-Greenwood, 21-5, 8
10. Seward, 18-12, 9
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 29-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 29-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 27-5, 4
4. Grand Island CC, 23-2, 5
5. Ogallala, 22-10, 9
6. Broken Bow, 26-4, 3
7. Columbus Lakeview, 25-5, 6
8. Lincoln Lutheran, 26-6, 7
9. Syracuse, 19-1, 8
10. Sidney, 23-5, 10
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran, 30-1, 1
2. Norfolk Catholic, 21-6, 2
3. Overton, 23-2, 3
4. Howells-Dodge, 22-4, 5
5. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-6, 6
6. Superior, 17-5, 7
7. Thayer Central, 20-4, 4
8. Elm Creek, 18-8, 8
9. West Point GACC, 14-9, 9
10. Fullerton, 13-3, 10
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 27-0, 1
2. BDS, 25-3, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 21-10, 3
4. Mead, 21-5, 4
5. Johnson-Brock, 17-11, 5
6. Humboldt/TRS, 19-10, 6
7. South Platte, 24-3, 7
8. Summerland, 20-7, 8
9. Hartington CC, 15-12, 9
10. Yutan, 17-10, 10
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 27-1, 1
2. CWC, 28-1, 3
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 23-5, 2
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 25-0, 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-2, 5
6. Bertrand, 20-3, 6
7. Exeter-Milligan, 20-8, 7
8. Wynot, 15-4, 8
9. Mullen, 25-5, 9
10. Nebraska Christian, 15-8, 10
