VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 4

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 4.

​CLASS A

1. Lincoln Southwest, 17-2, 1

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-4, 2

3. Papillion-La Vista, 17-5, 4

4. Gretna, 22-5, 5

5. Omaha Marian, 17-6, 3

6. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 6

7. Millard West, 17-9, 7

8. Lincoln East, 14-7, 8

9. Millard North, 10-11, 10

10. Lincoln Pius X, 14-11, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 18-6, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 16-2, 2

3. Norris, 19-4, 3

4. Bennington, 16-5, 4

5. Waverly, 14-11, 5

6. Seward, 18-5, 7

7. York, 17-6, 6

8. Elkhorn, 15-9, 10

9. Grand Island Northwest, 12-11, 8

10. Sidney, 19-5, 9

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 21-0, 1

2. Grand Island Central Catholic, 18-1, 2

3. Malcolm, 23-2, 4

4. Gothenburg, 20-2, 3

5. Minden, 20-2, 5

6. St. Paul, 17-4, 6

7. Kearney Catholic, 15-5, 7

8. Douglas County West, 17-2, 8

9. Columbus Lakeview, 13-6, 9

10. Pierce, 19-2, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 24-0, 1

2. Fremont Bergan, 21-3, 2

3. Sutton, 16-2, 3

4. Oakland-Craig, 20-5, 4

5. Centura, 16-4, 5

6. Amherst, 19-3, 6

7. Southwest, 17-4, NR

8. Clarkson/Leigh, 15-6, 8

9. Cross County, 18-3, 10

10. Bayard, 19-1, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Cambridge, 20-1, 4

2. Maywood/Hayes Center, 17-1, 1

3. Norfolk Catholic, 16-2, 2

4. Meridian, 15-1, 5

5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 14-8, 3

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-7, 6

7. BDS, 14-3, 7

8. SEM, 16-4, 8

9. Nebraska Christian, 20-5, 9

10. Axtell, 16-5, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Shelton, 19-1, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 19-1, 2

3. Overton, 19-3, 3

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 15-2, 4

5. Diller-Odell, 18-5, 5

6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-6, 6

7. Stuart, 14-6, NR

8. O’Neill St. Mary, 15-2, 7

9. Potter-Dix, 17-2, 8

10. Wallace, 18-3, 9

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

