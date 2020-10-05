Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Oct. 6th

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct 6th.
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 14-1, 2
2. Papillion-LVS, 19-3, 4
3. Lincoln Pius X, 16-3, 7
4. Elkhorn South, 21-1, 1
5. Papillion-La Vista, 12-7, 3
6. Wahoo, 18-0, 5
7. Elkhorn, 12-4, 6
8. Lincoln Southwest, 11-6, 8
9. Millard West, 16-6, 9
10. Norris, 14-4, 10
CLASS A
1. Papillion-LVS, 19-3, 3
2. Lincoln Pius X, 16-3, 4
3. Elkhorn South, 21-1, 1
4. Papillion-La Vista, 12-7, 2
5. Lincoln Southwest, 11-6, 5
6. Millard West, 16-6, 6
7. Bellevue West, 12-9, 7
8. Omaha Marian, 9-9, 9
9. Millard South, 12-11, 8
10. Omaha Westside, 9-9, 10
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 14-1, 1
2. Elkhorn, 12-4, 2
3. Norris, 14-4, 3
4. Waverly, 13-4, 4
5. Omaha Duchesne, 9-9, 6
6. York, 17-5, 7
7. Ashland-Greenwood, 15-5, 9
8. Seward, 13-8, NR
9. Lexington, 12-8, NR
10. Aurora, 12-10, 8
CLASS C-1
1. Wahoo, 18-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 20-0, 2
3. Grand Island CC, 17-1, 4
4. Kearney Catholic, 20-3, 3
5. Columbus Lakeview, 16-3, 5
6. Syracuse, 17-1, 6
7. Oakland-Craig, 15-3, 7
8. Broken Bow, 15-3, 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran, 18-3, 9
10. Hastings St. Cecilia, 17-5, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 23-0, 1
2. Norfolk Catholic, 12-4, 3
3. Overton, 18-1, 4
4. Clarkson/Leigh, 15-1, 5
5. Thayer Central, 17-2, 2
6. Howells-Dodge, 15-3, 6
7. Superior, 15-4, 9
8. South Loup, 14-6, 7
9. Elm Creek, 13-6, 8
10. Centennial, 14-6, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 21-0, 1
2. BDS, 16-1, 2
3. Johnson-Brock, 12-7, 3
4. Mead, 16-4, 6
5. Fremont Bergan, 14-7, 8
6. Yutan, 14-6, 5
7. South Platte, 16-3, NR
8. Humboldt/TRS, 16-5, 4
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11-11, 10
10. Summerland, 13-5, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 21-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 13-1, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 17-4, 3
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 19-0, 4
5. CWC, 16-1, 5
6. Bertrand, 15-2, 8
7. Exeter-Milligan, 13-6, 6
8. Wynot, 8-0, 7
9. Mullen, 17-3, 9
10. Garden County, 17-3, 10
