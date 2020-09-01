Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 1

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 1.
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 1
2. Papillion-La Vista South, 5-1, 2
3. Lincoln Pius X, 0-0, 3
4. Waverly, 1-0, 4
5. Elkhorn South, 2-0, 5
6. Wahoo, 2-0, NR
7. Norris, 4-1, 7
8. Bellevue West, 4-2, NR
9. Omaha Marian, 4-2, 10
10. Millard West, 1-1, 9
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 5-1, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 0-0, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 2-0, 3
4. Bellevue West, 4-2, 10
5. Omaha Marian, 4-2, 7
6. Millard West, 1-1, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 4-2, 4
8. Millard South, 4-2, NR
9. North Platte, 3-3, NR
10. Lincoln Southwest, 1-0, 8
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 1
2. Waverly, 1-0, 2
3. Norris, 4-1, 3
4. Omaha Duchesne, 2-3, 6
5. Elkhorn, 1-0, 4
6. York, 1-0, 8
7. Grand Island NW, 0-0, 5
8. Elkhorn North, 0-1, 7
9. Bennington, 0-1, 9
10. Platteview, 3-0, NR
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 2-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 1-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 3-0, 6
4. Grand Island CC, 3-0, 8
5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 1-1, 3
6. Oakland-Craig, 1-0, NR
7. Wayne, 1-0, 4
8. Lincoln Lutheran, 0-1, 5
9. Wahoo Neumann, 1-0, 9
10. Ord, 1-0, NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 1-0, 1
2. Thayer Central, 4-0, 8
3. Elm Creek, 3-0, 7
4. Howells-Dodge, 3-1, 2
5. Centennial, 3-1, 5
6. Norfolk Catholic, 0-0, 3
7. Overton, 3-0, NR
8. Superior, 0-1, 4
9. David City Aquinas, 1-2, NR
10. West Point GACC, 0-1, 6
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 1-0, 1
2. BDS, 2-0, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 1-0, 3
4. Johnson-Brock, 2-0, 4
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2-0, 7
6. Axtell, 3-0, NR
7. Humphrey/Lindsay HF, 0-0, 6
8. Central Valley, 3-1, 9
9. Yutan, 2-0, NR
10. Mead, 0-1, 5
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 0-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 1-0, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 1-0, 3
4. CWC, 0-0, 4
5. Wynot, 1-0, 5
6. Bertrand, 1-0, 6
7. Randolph, 3-2, NR
8. Stuart, 0-0, 8
9. Exeter-Milligan, 1-0, NR
10. Loomis, 3-1, NR
