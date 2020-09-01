 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 1
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 1

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 1.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 1

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 5-1, 2

3. Lincoln Pius X, 0-0, 3

4. Waverly, 1-0, 4

5. Elkhorn South, 2-0, 5

6. Wahoo, 2-0, NR

7. Norris, 4-1, 7

8. Bellevue West, 4-2, NR

9. Omaha Marian, 4-2, 10

10. Millard West, 1-1, 9

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 5-1, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 0-0, 2

3. Elkhorn South, 2-0, 3

4. Bellevue West, 4-2, 10

5. Omaha Marian, 4-2, 7

6. Millard West, 1-1, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 4-2, 4

8. Millard South, 4-2, NR

9. North Platte, 3-3, NR

10. Lincoln Southwest, 1-0, 8

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 1

2. Waverly, 1-0, 2

3. Norris, 4-1, 3

4. Omaha Duchesne, 2-3, 6

5. Elkhorn, 1-0, 4

6. York, 1-0, 8

7. Grand Island NW, 0-0, 5

8. Elkhorn North, 0-1, 7

9. Bennington, 0-1, 9

10. Platteview, 3-0, NR

Class C-1

1. Wahoo, 2-0, 1

2. St. Paul, 1-0, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 3-0, 6

4. Grand Island CC, 3-0, 8

5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 1-1, 3

6. Oakland-Craig, 1-0, NR

7. Wayne, 1-0, 4

8. Lincoln Lutheran, 0-1, 5

9. Wahoo Neumann, 1-0, 9

10. Ord, 1-0, NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 1-0, 1

2. Thayer Central, 4-0, 8

3. Elm Creek, 3-0, 7

4. Howells-Dodge, 3-1, 2

5. Centennial, 3-1, 5

6. Norfolk Catholic, 0-0, 3

7. Overton, 3-0, NR

8. Superior, 0-1, 4

9. David City Aquinas, 1-2, NR

10. West Point GACC, 0-1, 6

Class D-1

1. Pleasanton, 1-0, 1

2. BDS, 2-0, 2

3. Fremont Bergan, 1-0, 3

4. Johnson-Brock, 2-0, 4

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2-0, 7

6. Axtell, 3-0, NR

7. Humphrey/Lindsay HF, 0-0, 6

8. Central Valley, 3-1, 9

9. Yutan, 2-0, NR

10. Mead, 0-1, 5

Class D-2

1. Diller-Odell, 0-0, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 1-0, 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 1-0, 3

4. CWC, 0-0, 4

5. Wynot, 1-0, 5

6. Bertrand, 1-0, 6

7. Randolph, 3-2, NR

8. Stuart, 0-0, 8

9. Exeter-Milligan, 1-0, NR

10. Loomis, 3-1, NR

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

