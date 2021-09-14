Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 14

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 14.
Overall Top 10, Record, Prev. Week
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-0, 1
2. Millard West, 14-2, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 12-5, 4
4. Norris, 10-0, 5
5. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 8
6. Bellevue West, 12-2, NR
7. Papillion-La Vista, 5-4, NR
8. Elkhorn South, 7-4, 3
9. Waverly, 9-3, 9
10. Elkhorn North, 7-3, NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-0, 1
2. Millard West, 14-2, 2
3. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 6
4. Bellevue West, 12-2, 8
5. Papillion-La Vista, 5-4, 9
6. Elkhorn South, 7-4, 3
7. Millard South, 6-7, 4
8. Gretna, 9-1, NR
9. Omaha Westside, 5-5, 5
10. Lincoln Pius X, 4-2, 7
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 12-5, 1
2. Norris, 10-0, 2
3. Waverly, 9-3, 3
4. Elkhorn North, 7-3, 4
5. Elkhorn, 4-3, 5
6. Alliance, 9-2, 7
7. Omaha Duchesne, 5-6, 8
8. Aurora, 4-5, 9
9. Adams Central, 6-2, 10
10. Omaha Mercy, 4-1, NR
Class C-1
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 9-1, 1
2. Wahoo, 6-1, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 7-0, 3
4. Grand Island CC, 10-0, 4
5. Broken Bow, 7-0, 5
6. Columbus Lakeview, 9-0, 6
7. Syracuse, 5-0, 7
8. Minden, 8-2, 9
9. Chase County, 5-2, NR
10. Ogallala, 8-2, NR
Class C-2
1. Clarkson/Leigh, 7-0, 2
2. Thayer Central, 6-1, 1
3. Wisner-Pilger, 7-1, 4
4. West Point GACC, 8-1, 5
5. Palmyra, 7-1, 6
6. Superior, 8-1, 7
7. Norfolk Catholic, 6-2, 8
8. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 8-5, 9
9. Oakland-Craig, 6-4, NR
10. Yutan, 8-3, 10
Class D-1
1. Mead, 12-1, 3
2. Howells-Dodge, 9-1, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 1
4. Alma, 11-1, 6
5. Nebraska Christian, 6-0, 5
6. Central Valley, 8-1, 8
7. SEM, 7-1, NR
8. Cambridge, 6-2, 7
9. Overton, 7-2, 4
10. Southwest, 6-2, 9
Class D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 11-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 5-1, 2
3. Maywood/Hayes Center, 9-1, 4
4. Diller-Odell, 4-3, 3
5. Stuart, 8-1, 9
6. Wynot, 4-2, 5
7. Bertrand, 5-5, 6
8. South Platte, 8-1, NR
9. Exeter-Milligan, 4-4, 7
10. Sterling, 5-3, 10
