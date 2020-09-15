Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 15

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 15.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 13-0, 4
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-1, 2
4. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, 3
5. Wahoo, 7-0, 5
6. Papillion-La Vista, 5-4, 6
7. Bellevue West, 7-3, 7
8. Elkhorn, 6-0, 8
9. Waverly, 7-1, 9
10. Norris, 9-1, 10
Class A
1. Elkhorn South, 13-0, 3
2. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-1, 1
3. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, 2
4. Papillion-La Vista, 5-4, 4
5. Bellevue West, 7-3, 5
6. Millard West, 9-3, 7
7. Omaha Marian, 5-4, 6
8. Lincoln Southwest, 3-2, NR
9. Omaha Westside, 8-6, NR
10. Gretna, 4-5, NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1
2. Elkhorn, 6-0, 2
3. Waverly, 7-1, 3
4. Norris, 9-1, 4
5. Lexington, 7-1, NR
6. Beatrice, 7-2, 6
7. York, 5-2, 5
8. Omaha Duchesne, 5-5, 7
9. Platteview, 6-4, 9
10. Elkhorn North, 1-6, 8
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 7-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 7-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 6-0, 3
4. Grand Island CC, 7-0, 4
5. Lincoln Lutheran, 9-1, 7
6. Columbus Lakeview, 8-1, NR
7. Battle Creek, 7-1, 10
8. Oakland-Craig, 8-2, 5
9. Sidney, 6-1, NR
10. O’Neill, 6-0, NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 13-0, 1
2. Thayer Central, 7-0, 2
3. Norfolk Catholic, 6-2, 3
4. Overton, 8-1, 4
5. Clarkson/Leigh, 5-0, 6
6. Elm Creek, 8-2, 5
7. Howells-Dodge, 7-2, 7
8. Superior, 6-2, 8
9. Fullerton, 5-1, NR
10. Centennial, 8-4, NR
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 8-0, 1
2. BDS, 8-0, 2
3. South Platte, 8-0, 3
4. Fremont Bergan, 9-3, 4
5. Johnson-Brock, 10-4, 5
6. Silver Lake, 8-3, NR
7. Humboldt/TRS, 9-3, NR
8. Yutan, 8-3, 9
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7-6, 6
10. Mead, 9-3, 10
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 8-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 7-0, 2
3. Exeter-Milligan, 9-1, 8
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 10-0, NR
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 9-2, 3
6. CWC, 6-0, 4
7. Wynot, 6-0, 5
8. Bertrand, 8-1, 6
9. Mullen, 6-1, 7
10. Nebraska Christian, 6-0, NR
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!