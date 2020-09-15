 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 15
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 15

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 15.

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1

2. Elkhorn South, 13-0, 4

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-1, 2

4. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, 3

5. Wahoo, 7-0, 5

6. Papillion-La Vista, 5-4, 6

7. Bellevue West, 7-3, 7

8. Elkhorn, 6-0, 8

9. Waverly, 7-1, 9

10. Norris, 9-1, 10

Class A

1. Elkhorn South, 13-0, 3

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-1, 1

3. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, 2

4. Papillion-La Vista, 5-4, 4

5. Bellevue West, 7-3, 5

6. Millard West, 9-3, 7

7. Omaha Marian, 5-4, 6

8. Lincoln Southwest, 3-2, NR

9. Omaha Westside, 8-6, NR

10. Gretna, 4-5, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1

2. Elkhorn, 6-0, 2

3. Waverly, 7-1, 3

4. Norris, 9-1, 4

5. Lexington, 7-1, NR

6. Beatrice, 7-2, 6

7. York, 5-2, 5

8. Omaha Duchesne, 5-5, 7

9. Platteview, 6-4, 9

10. Elkhorn North, 1-6, 8

Class C-1

1. Wahoo, 7-0, 1

2. St. Paul, 7-0, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 6-0, 3

4. Grand Island CC, 7-0, 4

5. Lincoln Lutheran, 9-1, 7

6. Columbus Lakeview, 8-1, NR

7. Battle Creek, 7-1, 10

8. Oakland-Craig, 8-2, 5

9. Sidney, 6-1, NR

10. O’Neill, 6-0, NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 13-0, 1

2. Thayer Central, 7-0, 2

3. Norfolk Catholic, 6-2, 3

4. Overton, 8-1, 4

5. Clarkson/Leigh, 5-0, 6

6. Elm Creek, 8-2, 5

7. Howells-Dodge, 7-2, 7

8. Superior, 6-2, 8

9. Fullerton, 5-1, NR

10. Centennial, 8-4, NR

Class D-1

1. Pleasanton, 8-0, 1

2. BDS, 8-0, 2

3. South Platte, 8-0, 3

4. Fremont Bergan, 9-3, 4

5. Johnson-Brock, 10-4, 5

6. Silver Lake, 8-3, NR

7. Humboldt/TRS, 9-3, NR

8. Yutan, 8-3, 9

9. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7-6, 6

10. Mead, 9-3, 10

Class D-2

1. Diller-Odell, 8-0, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 7-0, 2

3. Exeter-Milligan, 9-1, 8

4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 10-0, NR

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 9-2, 3

6. CWC, 6-0, 4

7. Wynot, 6-0, 5

8. Bertrand, 8-1, 6

9. Mullen, 6-1, 7

10. Nebraska Christian, 6-0, NR

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

