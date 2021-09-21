Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 21

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 21.
* * *
Overall Top 10, Record, Prev. Week
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 17-0, 1
2. Millard West, 15-2, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 13-6, 8
4. Norris, 16-1, 4
5. Omaha Skutt, 13-5, 3
6. Gretna, 14-3, NR
7. Lincoln Southwest, 10-2, 5
8. Bellevue West, 16-5, 6
9. Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 7
10. Waverly, 10-4, 9
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 17-0, 1
2. Millard West, 15-2, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 13-6, 6
4. Gretna, 14-3, 8
5. Lincoln Southwest, 10-2, 3
6. Bellevue West, 16-5, 4
7. Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 5
8. Millard South, 6-9, 7
9. Omaha Westside, 5-5, 9
10. Lincoln Pius X, 7-5, 10
Class B
1. Norris, 16-1, 2
2. Omaha Skutt, 13-5, 1
3. Waverly, 10-4, 3
4. Elkhorn North, 9-3, 4
5. Elkhorn, 8-6, 5
6. Omaha Duchesne, 5-6, 7
7. Bennington, 6-6, NR
8. Aurora, 7-10, 8
9. Adams Central, 10-4, 9
10. Sidney, 5-5, NR
Class C-1
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 14-1, 1
2. Kearney Catholic, 13-0, 3
3. Grand Island CC, 14-0, 4
4. Columbus Lakeview, 10-0, 6
5. Syracuse, 11-0, 7
6. Wahoo, 9-3, 2
7. Broken Bow, 10-2, 5
8. Minden, 13-5, 8
9. Wahoo Neumann, 7-4, NR
10. Malcolm, 10-4, NR
Class C-2
1. Clarkson/Leigh, 11-1, 1
2. Wisner-Pilger, 7-2, 3
3. West Point GACC, 10-1, 4
4. Oakland-Craig, 11-5, 9
5. Norfolk Catholic, 9-2, 7
6. Sutton, 13-3, NR
7. Superior, 10-2, 6
8. Thayer Central, 10-3, 2
9. Amherst, 12-2, NR
10. Yutan, 14-3, 10
Class D-1
1. Mead, 14-1, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 11-1, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 10-4, 3
4. Nebraska Christian, 10-1, 5
5. BDS, 8-3, NR
6. Alma, 14-3, 4
7. Central Valley, 11-3, 6
8. Cambridge, 8-3, 8
9. Overton, 10-2, 9
10. Southwest, 9-3, 10
Class D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 13-1, 1
2. Diller-Odell, 6-4, 4
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 6-2, 2
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 10-1, 3
5. Stuart, 11-3, 5
6. Wynot, 6-2, 6
7. Bertrand, 7-5, 7
8. South Platte, 10-2, 8
9. Exeter-Milligan, 5-7, 9
10. Sterling, 5-5, 10
