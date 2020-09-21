Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 22

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 22.
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 17-0, 2
3. Papillion-LVS, 14-1, 3
4. Lincoln Pius X, 8-2, 4
5. Wahoo, 12-0, 5
6. Millard West, 11-3, NR
7. Papillion-La Vista, 7-6, 6
8. Norris, 11-3, 10
9. Bellevue West, 11-6, 7
10. Elkhorn, 7-3, 8
Class A
1. Elkhorn South, 17-0, 1
2. Papillion-LVS, 14-1, 2
3. Lincoln Pius X, 8-2, 3
4. Millard West, 11-3, 6
5. Papillion-La Vista, 7-6, 4
6. Bellevue West, 11-6, 5
7. Omaha Marian, 8-4, 7
8. Kearney, 10-2, NR
9. Lincoln Southwest, 5-4, 8
10. Omaha Westside, 8-8, 9
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1
2. Norris, 11-3, 4
3. Elkhorn, 7-3, 2
4. Waverly, 8-2, 3
5. Beatrice, 7-4, 6
6. Omaha Duchesne, 5-5, 8
7. Aurora, 10-6, NR
8. York, 9-5, 7
9. Ashland-Greenwood, 9-3, NR
10. Lexington, 8-3, 5
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 12-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 14-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 10-2, 3
4. Grand Island CC, 10-1, 4
5. Battle Creek, 11-1, 7
6. Columbus Lakeview, 9-1, 6
7. Syracuse, 10-1, NR
8. Oakland-Craig, 9-3, 8
9. Broken Bow, 8-3, NR
10. Lincoln Lutheran, 12-2, 5
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 16-0, 1
2. Thayer Central, 10-1, 2
3. Norfolk Catholic, 7-2, 3
4. Overton, 11-1, 4
5. Clarkson/Leigh, 9-1, 5
6. Elm Creek, 9-3, 6
7. Howells-Dodge, 8-2, 7
8. Superior, 8-3, 8
9. Fullerton, 6-2, 9
10. Centennial, 11-4, 10
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 13-0, 1
2. BDS, 10-1, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 11-3, 4
4. South Platte, 10-1, 3
5. Johnson-Brock, 10-7, 5
6. Silver Lake, 9-3, 6
7. Humboldt/TRS, 11-3, 7
8. Yutan, 13-4, 8
9. Mead, 11-3, 10
10. Summerland, 11-3, NR
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 11-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 9-0, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 12-3, 5
4. Exeter-Milligan, 10-3, 3
5. Maywood/Hayes Center, 12-0, 4
6. CWC, 8-0, 6
7. Wynot, 8-0, 7
8. Bertrand, 10-1, 8
9. Mullen, 10-1, 9
10. Nebraska Christian, 9-2, 10
