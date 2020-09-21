 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 22
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 22

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 22.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1

2. Elkhorn South, 17-0, 2

3. Papillion-LVS, 14-1, 3

4. Lincoln Pius X, 8-2, 4

5. Wahoo, 12-0, 5

6. Millard West, 11-3, NR

7. Papillion-La Vista, 7-6, 6

8. Norris, 11-3, 10

9. Bellevue West, 11-6, 7

10. Elkhorn, 7-3, 8

Class A

1. Elkhorn South, 17-0, 1

2. Papillion-LVS, 14-1, 2

3. Lincoln Pius X, 8-2, 3

4. Millard West, 11-3, 6

5. Papillion-La Vista, 7-6, 4

6. Bellevue West, 11-6, 5

7. Omaha Marian, 8-4, 7

8. Kearney, 10-2, NR

9. Lincoln Southwest, 5-4, 8

10. Omaha Westside, 8-8, 9

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 9-0, 1

2. Norris, 11-3, 4

3. Elkhorn, 7-3, 2

4. Waverly, 8-2, 3

5. Beatrice, 7-4, 6

6. Omaha Duchesne, 5-5, 8

7. Aurora, 10-6, NR

8. York, 9-5, 7

9. Ashland-Greenwood, 9-3, NR

10. Lexington, 8-3, 5

Class C-1

1. Wahoo, 12-0, 1

2. St. Paul, 14-0, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 10-2, 3

4. Grand Island CC, 10-1, 4

5. Battle Creek, 11-1, 7

6. Columbus Lakeview, 9-1, 6

7. Syracuse, 10-1, NR

8. Oakland-Craig, 9-3, 8

9. Broken Bow, 8-3, NR

10. Lincoln Lutheran, 12-2, 5

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 16-0, 1

2. Thayer Central, 10-1, 2

3. Norfolk Catholic, 7-2, 3

4. Overton, 11-1, 4

5. Clarkson/Leigh, 9-1, 5

6. Elm Creek, 9-3, 6

7. Howells-Dodge, 8-2, 7

8. Superior, 8-3, 8

9. Fullerton, 6-2, 9

10. Centennial, 11-4, 10

Class D-1

1. Pleasanton, 13-0, 1

2. BDS, 10-1, 2

3. Fremont Bergan, 11-3, 4

4. South Platte, 10-1, 3

5. Johnson-Brock, 10-7, 5

6. Silver Lake, 9-3, 6

7. Humboldt/TRS, 11-3, 7

8. Yutan, 13-4, 8

9. Mead, 11-3, 10

10. Summerland, 11-3, NR

Class D-2

1. Diller-Odell, 11-0, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 9-0, 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 12-3, 5

4. Exeter-Milligan, 10-3, 3

5. Maywood/Hayes Center, 12-0, 4

6. CWC, 8-0, 6

7. Wynot, 8-0, 7

8. Bertrand, 10-1, 8

9. Mullen, 10-1, 9

10. Nebraska Christian, 9-2, 10

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

