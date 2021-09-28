 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 28
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 28

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 28.

* * *

Overall Top 10, Record, Prev. Week

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 23-0, 1

2. Millard West, 17-4, 2

3. Elkhorn South, 15-6, 3

4. Norris, 19-2, 4

5. Omaha Skutt, 15-5, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 7

7. Gretna, 15-3, 6

8. Bellevue West, 16-7, 8

9. Papillion-La Vista, 11-9, 9

10. Lincoln Pius X, 12-6, NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 23-0, 1

2. Millard West, 17-4, 2

3. Elkhorn South, 15-6, 3

4. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 5

5. Gretna, 15-3, 4

6. Bellevue West, 16-7, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 11-9, 7

8. Lincoln Pius X, 12-6, 10

9. Omaha Westside, 8-7, 9

10. Millard South, 7-10, 8

Class B

1. Norris, 19-2, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 15-5, 2

3. Waverly, 12-5, 3

4. Elkhorn North, 11-6, 4

5. Elkhorn, 10-10, 5

6. Omaha Duchesne, 8-8, 6

7. Bennington, 8-9, 7

8. Aurora, 9-12, 8

9. York, 11-6, NR

10. Adams Central, 12-6, 9

Class C-1

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 17-1, 1

2. Kearney Catholic, 18-1, 2

3. Grand Island CC, 18-0, 3

4. Columbus Lakeview, 14-1, 4

5. Syracuse, 15-0, 5

6. Wahoo, 11-3, 6

7. Broken Bow, 14-3, 7

8. Malcolm, 15-6, 10

9. Wahoo Neumann, 11-5, 9

10. Pierce, 14-3, NR

Class C-2

1. Clarkson/Leigh, 15-1, 1

2. Oakland-Craig, 13-5, 4

3. West Point GACC, 11-2, 3

4. Wisner-Pilger, 12-4, 2

5. Norfolk Catholic, 9-3, 5

6. Sutton, 14-3, 6

7. Superior, 11-5, 7

8. Yutan, 14-4, 10

9. Fullerton, 10-2, NR

10. Thayer Central, 16-3, 8

Class D-1

1. Mead, 17-2, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 14-1, 2

3. Fremont Bergan, 12-7, 3

4. Nebraska Christian, 16-2, 4

5. BDS, 11-3, 5

6. Alma, 16-3, 6

7. Central Valley, 12-3, 7

8. Cambridge, 9-3, 8

9. Overton, 14-4, 9

10. Southwest, 12-4, 10

Class D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-1, 1

2. Diller-Odell, 12-6, 2

3. Humphrey St. Francis, 9-3, 3

4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 12-1, 4

5. Stuart, 15-3, 5

6. Wynot, 7-3, 6

7. Bertrand, 11-5, 7

8. Exeter-Milligan, 6-7, 9

9. Sterling, 5-6, 10

10. Anselmo-Merna, 13-4, NR

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert