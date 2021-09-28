Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 28

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 28.
Overall Top 10, Record, Prev. Week
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 23-0, 1
2. Millard West, 17-4, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 15-6, 3
4. Norris, 19-2, 4
5. Omaha Skutt, 15-5, 5
6. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 7
7. Gretna, 15-3, 6
8. Bellevue West, 16-7, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista, 11-9, 9
10. Lincoln Pius X, 12-6, NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 23-0, 1
2. Millard West, 17-4, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 15-6, 3
4. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 5
5. Gretna, 15-3, 4
6. Bellevue West, 16-7, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 11-9, 7
8. Lincoln Pius X, 12-6, 10
9. Omaha Westside, 8-7, 9
10. Millard South, 7-10, 8
Class B
1. Norris, 19-2, 1
2. Omaha Skutt, 15-5, 2
3. Waverly, 12-5, 3
4. Elkhorn North, 11-6, 4
5. Elkhorn, 10-10, 5
6. Omaha Duchesne, 8-8, 6
7. Bennington, 8-9, 7
8. Aurora, 9-12, 8
9. York, 11-6, NR
10. Adams Central, 12-6, 9
Class C-1
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 17-1, 1
2. Kearney Catholic, 18-1, 2
3. Grand Island CC, 18-0, 3
4. Columbus Lakeview, 14-1, 4
5. Syracuse, 15-0, 5
6. Wahoo, 11-3, 6
7. Broken Bow, 14-3, 7
8. Malcolm, 15-6, 10
9. Wahoo Neumann, 11-5, 9
10. Pierce, 14-3, NR
Class C-2
1. Clarkson/Leigh, 15-1, 1
2. Oakland-Craig, 13-5, 4
3. West Point GACC, 11-2, 3
4. Wisner-Pilger, 12-4, 2
5. Norfolk Catholic, 9-3, 5
6. Sutton, 14-3, 6
7. Superior, 11-5, 7
8. Yutan, 14-4, 10
9. Fullerton, 10-2, NR
10. Thayer Central, 16-3, 8
Class D-1
1. Mead, 17-2, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 14-1, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 12-7, 3
4. Nebraska Christian, 16-2, 4
5. BDS, 11-3, 5
6. Alma, 16-3, 6
7. Central Valley, 12-3, 7
8. Cambridge, 9-3, 8
9. Overton, 14-4, 9
10. Southwest, 12-4, 10
Class D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-1, 1
2. Diller-Odell, 12-6, 2
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 9-3, 3
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 12-1, 4
5. Stuart, 15-3, 5
6. Wynot, 7-3, 6
7. Bertrand, 11-5, 7
8. Exeter-Milligan, 6-7, 9
9. Sterling, 5-6, 10
10. Anselmo-Merna, 13-4, NR
