Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 29
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 29

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 29.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Elkhorn South, 18-0, 2

2. Omaha Skutt, 13-1, 1

3. Papillion-La Vista, 11-7, 7

4. Papillion-LVS, 17-3, 3

5. Wahoo, 13-0, 5

6. Elkhorn, 11-3, 10

7. Lincoln Pius X, 12-3, 4

8. Lincoln Southwest, 9-6, NR

9. Millard West, 15-5, 6

10. Norris, 13-4, 8

Class A

1. Elkhorn South, 18-0, 1

2. Papillion-La Vista, 11-7, 5

3. Papillion-LVS, 17-3, 2

4. Lincoln Pius X, 12-3, 3

5. Lincoln Southwest, 9-6, 9

6. Millard West, 15-5, 4

7. Bellevue West, 11-8, 6

8. Millard South, 9-7, NR

9. Omaha Marian, 8-6, 7

10. Omaha Westside, 8-9, 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 13-1, 1

2. Elkhorn, 11-3, 3

3. Norris, 13-4, 2

4. Waverly, 11-3, 4

5. Beatrice, 8-4, 5

6. Omaha Duchesne, 6-8, 6

7. York, 11-5, 8

8. Aurora, 12-8, 7

9. Ashland-Greenwood, 11-4, 9

10. Grand Island NW, 4-7, NR

Class C-1

1. Wahoo, 13-0, 1

2. St. Paul, 19-0, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 16-2, 3

4. Grand Island CC, 15-1, 4

5. Columbus Lakeview, 13-2, 6

6. Syracuse, 13-1, 7

7. Oakland-Craig, 10-3, 8

8. Broken Bow, 13-3, 9

9. Lincoln Lutheran, 15-2, 10

10. West Point-Beemer, 15-4, NR

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 21-0, 1

2. Thayer Central, 15-1, 2

3. Norfolk Catholic, 9-2, 3

4. Overton, 16-1, 4

5. Clarkson/Leigh, 12-1, 5

6. Howells-Dodge, 11-3, 7

7. South Loup, 11-5, NR

8. Elm Creek, 12-5, 6

9. Superior, 11-4, 8

10. Centennial, 12-4, 10

Class D-1

1. Pleasanton, 18-0, 1

2. BDS, 13-1, 2

3. Johnson-Brock, 11-6, 5

4. Humboldt/TRS, 13-4, 7

5. Yutan, 13-5, 8

6. Mead, 14-4, 9

7. Boyd County, 8-4, NR

8. Fremont Bergan, 12-6, 3

9. Axtell, 14-4, NR

10. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10-10, NR

Class D-2

1. Diller-Odell, 17-0, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 12-1, 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 13-4, 3

4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 14-0, 5

5. CWC, 14-1, 6

6. Exeter-Milligan, 11-3, 4

7. Wynot, 8-0, 7

8. Bertrand, 14-2, 8

9. Mullen, 14-1, 9

10. Garden County, 14-3, NR

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

