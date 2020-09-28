Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 29

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 29.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Elkhorn South, 18-0, 2
2. Omaha Skutt, 13-1, 1
3. Papillion-La Vista, 11-7, 7
4. Papillion-LVS, 17-3, 3
5. Wahoo, 13-0, 5
6. Elkhorn, 11-3, 10
7. Lincoln Pius X, 12-3, 4
8. Lincoln Southwest, 9-6, NR
9. Millard West, 15-5, 6
10. Norris, 13-4, 8
Class A
1. Elkhorn South, 18-0, 1
2. Papillion-La Vista, 11-7, 5
3. Papillion-LVS, 17-3, 2
4. Lincoln Pius X, 12-3, 3
5. Lincoln Southwest, 9-6, 9
6. Millard West, 15-5, 4
7. Bellevue West, 11-8, 6
8. Millard South, 9-7, NR
9. Omaha Marian, 8-6, 7
10. Omaha Westside, 8-9, 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 13-1, 1
2. Elkhorn, 11-3, 3
3. Norris, 13-4, 2
4. Waverly, 11-3, 4
5. Beatrice, 8-4, 5
6. Omaha Duchesne, 6-8, 6
7. York, 11-5, 8
8. Aurora, 12-8, 7
9. Ashland-Greenwood, 11-4, 9
10. Grand Island NW, 4-7, NR
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 13-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 19-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 16-2, 3
4. Grand Island CC, 15-1, 4
5. Columbus Lakeview, 13-2, 6
6. Syracuse, 13-1, 7
7. Oakland-Craig, 10-3, 8
8. Broken Bow, 13-3, 9
9. Lincoln Lutheran, 15-2, 10
10. West Point-Beemer, 15-4, NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 21-0, 1
2. Thayer Central, 15-1, 2
3. Norfolk Catholic, 9-2, 3
4. Overton, 16-1, 4
5. Clarkson/Leigh, 12-1, 5
6. Howells-Dodge, 11-3, 7
7. South Loup, 11-5, NR
8. Elm Creek, 12-5, 6
9. Superior, 11-4, 8
10. Centennial, 12-4, 10
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 18-0, 1
2. BDS, 13-1, 2
3. Johnson-Brock, 11-6, 5
4. Humboldt/TRS, 13-4, 7
5. Yutan, 13-5, 8
6. Mead, 14-4, 9
7. Boyd County, 8-4, NR
8. Fremont Bergan, 12-6, 3
9. Axtell, 14-4, NR
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10-10, NR
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 17-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 12-1, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 13-4, 3
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 14-0, 5
5. CWC, 14-1, 6
6. Exeter-Milligan, 11-3, 4
7. Wynot, 8-0, 7
8. Bertrand, 14-2, 8
9. Mullen, 14-1, 9
10. Garden County, 14-3, NR
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports