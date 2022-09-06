 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 7

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 7.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Prev. Week

Top 10

1. Lincoln East, 6-1, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 9-3, 2

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-2, 5

4. Elkhorn North, 5-2, 6

5. Lincoln Southwest, 4-0, 9

6. Lincoln Pius X, 3-1, 7

7. Papillion-La Vista, 5-3, 8

8. Omaha Westside, 4-2, 3

9. Millard West, 7-4, 4

10. Lincoln Lutheran, 5-0, NR

CLASS A

1. Lincoln East, 6-1, 1

2. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-2, 4

3. Lincoln Southwest, 4-0, 7

4. Lincoln Pius X, 3-1, 5

5. Papillion-La Vista, 5-3, 6

6. Omaha Westside, 4-2, 2

7. Millard West, 7-4, 3

8. Gretna, 3-1, 9

9. Omaha Marian, 3-3, 8

10. Lincoln Southeast, 6-1, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 9-3, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 5-2, 2

3. Norris, 7-0, 3

4. Waverly, 6-4, 4

5. Bennington, 4-1, 6

6. York, 4-0, 8

7. Seward, 5-1, 9

8. Grand Island Northwest, 3-4, NR

9. Elkhorn, 2-2, 5

10. Sidney, 3-1, 7

CLASS C-1

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 5-0, 1

2. St. Paul, 5-0, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 4-0, 3

4. Gothenburg, 3-0, 4

5. Malcolm, 5-0, 6

6. North Bend, 6-0, NR

7. Douglas County West, 7-0, 8

8. Minden, 8-0, 10

9. Yutan, 10-2, NR

10. Ogallala, 4-0, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 5-0, 1

2. Oakland-Craig, 5-1, 2

3. Fremont Bergan, 4-1, 3

4. Sutton, 5-0, 4

5. Wisner-Pilger, 4-2, 7

6. Centura, 4-0, 8

7. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3-0, 9

8. Southwest, 5-2, 10

9. Norfolk Lutheran, 2-4, NR

10. Summerland, 6-0, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood/Hayes Center, 4-0, 1

2. Norfolk Catholic, 4-1, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 1-2, 3

4. BDS, 5-1, 4

5. SEM, 3-0, 5

6. Cambridge, 6-0, 6

7. Axtell, 4-0, 7

8. Nebraska Christian, 7-2, 8

9. Alma, 5-2, 9

10. Elgin/Pope John, 4-0, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Shelton, 8-0, 3

2. Howells-Dodge, 4-1, 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 1

4. Diller-Odell, 5-1, 4

5. Overton, 5-1, 5

6. O’Neill St. Mary, 5-1, 10

7. Stuart, 4-2, 6

8. Humphrey St. Francis, 1-0, 7

9. Wynot, 3-1, 8

10. Paxton, 3-1, NR

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

