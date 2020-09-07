Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 8

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 8.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Omaha Skutt, 7-0, 1
2. Papillion-La Vista South, 7-1, 2
3. Lincoln Pius X, 4-0, 3
4. Elkhorn South, 8-0, 5
5. Wahoo, 6-0, 6
6. Papillion-La Vista, 5-3, NR
7. Bellevue West, 4-3, 8
8. Elkhorn, 4-0, NR
9. Waverly, 3-1, 4
10. Norris, 5-1, 7
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 7-1, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 4-0, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 8-0, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 5-3, 7
5. Bellevue West, 4-3, 4
6. Omaha Marian, 4-2, 5
7. Millard West, 4-2, 6
8. Millard South, 5-3, 8
9. Lincoln High, 5-0, NR
10. Kearney, 4-1, NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 7-0, 1
2. Elkhorn, 4-0, 5
3. Waverly, 3-1, 2
4. Norris, 5-1, 3
5. York, 3-0, 6
6. Beatrice, 4-1, NR
7. Omaha Duchesne, 3-4, 4
8. Elkhorn North, 0-2, 8
9. Platteview, 4-1, 10
10. Grand Island Northwest, 0-0, 7
Class C-1
1. Wahoo, 6-0, 1
2. St. Paul, 5-0, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 3-0, 3
4. Grand Island Central Catholic, 5-0, 4
5. Oakland-Craig, 4-1, 6
6. Hastings St. Cecilia, 1-2, 5
7. Lincoln Lutheran, 3-1, 8
8. Chadron, 3-0, NR
9. Wahoo Neumann, 1-0, 9
10. Battle Creek, 3-0, NR
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Lutheran, 7-0, 1
2. Thayer Central, 5-0, 2
3. Norfolk Catholic, 5-0, 6
4. Overton, 5-1, 7
5. Elm Creek, 4-1, 3
6. Clarkson/Leigh, 3-0, NR
7. Howells-Dodge, 3-2, 4
8. Superior, 2-1, 8
9. Centura, 3-0, NR
10. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 5-1, NR
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 3-0, 1
2. BDS, 6-0, 2
3. South Platte, 5-0, NR
4. Fremont Bergan, 4-2, 3
5. Johnson-Brock, 5-3, 4
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2-3, 5
7. Axtell, 3-1, 6
8. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 0-1, 7
9. Yutan, 5-2, 9
10. Mead, 4-2, 10
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell, 6-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 2-0, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-0, 3
4. CWC, 3-0, 4
5. Wynot, 4-0, 5
6. Bertrand, 4-0, 6
7. Mullen, 4-0, NR
8. Exeter-Milligan, 2-1, 9
9. Randolph, 3-2, 7
10. Loomis, 3-3, 10
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!