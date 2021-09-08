Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 8

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 8.
* * *
Overall Top 10, Record, Prev. Week
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 7-0, 1
2. Millard West, 5-1, 3
3. Elkhorn South, 4-1, 2
4. Omaha Skutt, 10-3, 5
5. Norris, 6-0, 6
6. Millard South, 5-3, 7
7. Omaha Westside, 5-3, 8
8. Lincoln Southwest, 4-0, 10
9. Waverly, 7-3, 9
10. Lincoln Pius X, 3-1, NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 7-0, 1
2. Millard West, 5-1, 3
3. Elkhorn South, 4-1, 2
4. Millard South, 5-3, 5
5. Omaha Westside, 5-3, 6
6. Lincoln Southwest, 4-0, 7
7. Lincoln Pius X, 3-1, 8
8. Bellevue West, 6-2, 10
9. Papillion-La Vista, 4-4, 4
10. Omaha Marian, 2-4, 9
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 10-3, 1
2. Norris, 6-0, 2
3. Waverly, 7-3, 3
4. Elkhorn North, 4-0, 4
5. Elkhorn, 3-3, 5
6. York, 3-1, 6
7. Alliance, 8-1, 10
8. Omaha Duchesne, 3-6, 9
9. Aurora, 3-5, 8
10. Adams Central, 5-0, NR
Class C-1
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 3-1, 1
2. Wahoo, 5-1, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 4-0, 4
4. Grand Island CC, 5-0, 5
5. Broken Bow, 6-0, 6
6. Columbus Lakeview, 5-0, 8
7. Syracuse, 4-0, 9
8. Wahoo Neumann, 4-3, 7
9. Minden, 8-1, NR
10. Columbus Scotus, 6-2, NR
Class C-2
1. Thayer Central, 5-0, 1
2. Clarkson/Leigh, 5-0, 4
3. Sutton, 5-0, 5
4. Wisner-Pilger, 6-0, NR
5. West Point GACC, 6-1, 2
6. Palmyra, 5-0, 10
7. Superior, 2-1, 6
8. Norfolk Catholic, 3-2, 3
9. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 4-3, 8
10. Yutan, 5-3, NR
Class D-1
1. Fremont Bergan, 4-3, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 4-1, 2
3. Mead, 6-1, 4
4. Overton, 6-0, 5
5. Nebraska Christian, 4-0, 6
6. Alma, 7-0, NR
7. Cambridge, 4-1, 9
8. Central Valley, 7-1, NR
9. Southwest, 5-1, NR
10. BDS, 4-2, 7
Class D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 1-0, 4
3. Diller-Odell, 3-2, 2
4. Maywood/Hayes Center, 3-1, 3
5. Wynot, 3-1, 6
6. Bertrand, 1-3, 5
7. Exeter-Milligan, 1-2, 8
8. High Plains, 2-0, NR
9. Stuart, 5-1, 10
10. Sterling, 4-2, NR
