Ready for the Bellevue West-Millard North rematch? 'The kids love playing these kind of games'

A state tournament-like weekend awaits Bellevue West.

After Friday’s 7:15 p.m. game at No. 1 Millard North (16-0), the No. 2 Thunderbirds (13-1) visit No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (14-1) for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.

West coach Doug Woodard kiddingly wonders how he got these games back-to-back.

“Especially with Prep not playing Friday night. That’s not the best prescription, but we’ll play what’s there,” he said.

Bellevue West played both in reverse order at the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament at Prep, beating the Junior Jays 73-64 before losing 94-91 in two overtimes to Millard North in the final.

Millard North’s Saint Thomas broke the school record that night with 48 points. But with all the other talent in the Mustangs’ lineup, Woodard said West can’t tilt its defense too much toward the 6-foot-7 Thomas.

“He hit eight or nine really difficult shots,” Woodard said. “Whether or not he hits them again, there’s still nothing you’re really going to do about those. It’s the other ones. He got too many easy shots.