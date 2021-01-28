Ready for the Bellevue West-Millard North rematch? 'The kids love playing these kind of games'

A state tournament-like weekend awaits Bellevue West.
After Friday’s 7:15 p.m. game at No. 1 Millard North (16-0), the No. 2 Thunderbirds (13-1) visit No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (14-1) for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.
West coach Doug Woodard kiddingly wonders how he got these games back-to-back.
“Especially with Prep not playing Friday night. That’s not the best prescription, but we’ll play what’s there,” he said.
Bellevue West played both in reverse order at the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament at Prep, beating the Junior Jays 73-64 before losing 94-91 in two overtimes to Millard North in the final.
Millard North’s Saint Thomas broke the school record that night with 48 points. But with all the other talent in the Mustangs’ lineup, Woodard said West can’t tilt its defense too much toward the 6-foot-7 Thomas.
“He hit eight or nine really difficult shots,” Woodard said. “Whether or not he hits them again, there’s still nothing you’re really going to do about those. It’s the other ones. He got too many easy shots.
“They all do a good job of moving without the ball. You take your eye off them, or watch, and they flash to the ball, or they back cut and rim cut. We made some mistakes when we had poor switches and didn't communicate. We have to try to eliminate those mistakes and not give as many easy ones.”
Prep’s sound defense and a set of shooters who can beat their men off the dribble are what the Thunderbirds will face Saturday night.
Bellevue West’s remaining schedule, which already included games Feb. 13 in Grand Island against MaxPreps national No. 2 Sunrise Christian from Kansas and Feb. 19 at home against Nebraska No. 4 Omaha Central, this week added a Feb. 9 home game against Iowa No. 2 Waukee.
That game, because it filled a game West had to cancel because of its school district’s COVID-19 travel restriction, is considered a replacement game by the NSAA and won’t count towards the Thunderbirds’ postseason seedings.
“This thing is about the kids and whatever that game does for us record-wise is irrelevant,” Woodard said. “The kids love playing these kind of games.”