Recovered from coronavirus, Omaha Skutt's Ryan Zavadil wins Class B race at UNK invite

KEARNEY, Neb. — Ryan Zavadil got a late start to his season after contracting COVID-19, but the Omaha Skutt senior is back winning by healthy margins.
At Monday’s UNK Invitational at Kearney Country Club, Zavadil won the Class B boys race by 17 seconds. The meet is the annual precursor to the state championships, which will be held Oct. 23.
“It’s like he doesn’t miss a beat,” Skutt coach Steve Carroll said. “He just has another gear, and when you get him out there, the competitor in him comes out, and he just gets going.”
Zavadil missed the SkyHawks’ first two meets, then placed third at the Norfolk Invitational in his first start on Sept. 18.
“I feel great now,’’ he said. “(Being sick) wasn’t too much of a challenge. I just persevered through it.”
Jaedan Bunda, Zavadil’s classmate, stayed unbeaten through four meets this season. She was almost eight seconds faster than runner-up Madison Seiler of Gering. Last year, she was 45th behind winner Chelsey Espinosa of Hastings, who was hurt last week and didn’t run Monday.
“She fought hard for the win,’’ Carroll said.
Hartington-Newcastle sophomore Carson Noecker had the day’s fastest time for boys, repeating in Class C, with a 15:48 in gusty north winds.
Class A champion Hannah Godwin of Kearney had the girls’ fastest time of 19:19.5, followed by Bunda at 19:33.4. Defending champion Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East, the state’s Gatorade runner of the year in 2019 as a freshman, finished 12th behind Godwin.
Monday’s meet, which had entries from more than 125 schools, will be the largest of the season in Nebraska. It served as a dry run for some of the modifications for the state meet. Among the changes are running the two races for each class back to back and adding time to the schedule to reduce the number of spectators on the course at any one time.
The state meet will move its awards ceremonies to the course from the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Health and Sports Center. The UNK meet bypassed medal presentations altogether.
Class B was the deepest of the classes, considering teams ranked in the state coaches polls, with 19 of the combined 20 top-10 teams entered. Class A had only six boys and five girls teams. Most Metro Conference schools skipped the meet for COVID-19 travel reasons or, in the case of the teams from the seven Omaha Public Schools, not having a sanctioned fall season.
Zavadil finished in 16:45.2 and led a 1-2-3 finish for top-ranked Skutt, which won with a four-runner score of 18. No. 6 Plattsmouth was 51 points behind in second and No. 4 Bennington was third. Isaac Richards was second, and Alex Rice was third for the SkyHawks. McCoy Haussler was 12th, and Andrew Davidson was 14th.
“I was expecting a challenge from a bunch of teams," Zavadil said. "It was all a mental game with the wind and everything."
Second-ranked Omaha Duchesne won a tiebreaker with No. 1 Elkhorn for the Class B girls team title. Both scored 60 points, and the teams’ first fifth-place runner to finish was Duchesne’s Molly McBride. Eva Wentz was eighth to lead the Cardinals, with Cassidy Nipp 12th, Gabby Sjostedt 17th and Ali Tupper 23rd.
In Class A, North Platte’s Evan Caudy beat Juan Garcia of Grand Island for the boys title. Team champion Omaha Creighton Prep, ranked fourth, had a 3-5-8-10-11 finish from Jack Schembari, John Burns, Alex Davis, Henry Slagle and Dennis Chapman.
No. 2 Lincoln East’s girls had four in the top seven. Izzy Apel was runner-up, with Peyton Svehla third, Hannah Hanger fifth and Hailey Anderson seventh. Schutz was their fifth runner.
Class C’s individual winners were Noecker in boys and Pierce sophomore Alexus Sindelar in girls. Her brother Mason finished second to Noecker. No. 5 Douglas County West, led by Olivia Malousek in seventh, was girls champion, and No. 9 Columbus Scotus took home the boys title. Class D’s winners were Trevor Kuncl of Mullen in boys and defending state champion Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia in girls. Axtell’s boys and Ravenna’s girls, were team champions, the latter by one point over McCool Junction.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports