Recovered from coronavirus, Omaha Skutt's Ryan Zavadil wins Class B race at UNK invite

Class A champion Hannah Godwin of Kearney had the girls’ fastest time of 19:19.5, followed by Bunda at 19:33.4. Defending champion Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East, the state’s Gatorade runner of the year in 2019 as a freshman, finished 12th behind Godwin.

Monday’s meet, which had entries from more than 125 schools, will be the largest of the season in Nebraska. It served as a dry run for some of the modifications for the state meet. Among the changes are running the two races for each class back to back and adding time to the schedule to reduce the number of spectators on the course at any one time.

The state meet will move its awards ceremonies to the course from the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Health and Sports Center. The UNK meet bypassed medal presentations altogether.

Class B was the deepest of the classes, considering teams ranked in the state coaches polls, with 19 of the combined 20 top-10 teams entered. Class A had only six boys and five girls teams. Most Metro Conference schools skipped the meet for COVID-19 travel reasons or, in the case of the teams from the seven Omaha Public Schools, not having a sanctioned fall season.