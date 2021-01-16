Recruiting: Saint Thomas sees renewed interest; Kansas offers Isaac Traudt

Colleges are renewing their basketball recruiting interest in Saint Thomas, the Metro Conference’s leading scorer from Millard North.

Mustangs coach Tim Cannon said Texas Christian and Bradley offered Thomas in the wake of his 48-point game in the Metro Conference final, a 94-91 double-overtime win over Bellevue West. Cincinnati and Loyola of Chicago, coached by former Creighton player Porter Moser, also have been calling since then.

TCU was among the multiple Division I offers Thomas had coming out of the summer. But when he couldn’t visit schools because of the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t commit, many of the offers came off the table.

Bradley since last March has been talking to the 6-foot-7 Thomas, who’s had a breakout season by averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 64.5% from the field and a Class A-best 55.1% on 3-pointers.

"He really thinks a lot about where he would fit in playing well, and what's the right educational school for him," Cannon said.

As for the three instate Division I teams, only UNO has offered.