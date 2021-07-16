94 AAU teams showcase plenty of buzz-worthy moments at Adidas 3SSB Championships

A long row of chairs, elevated off the ground on a platform, spanned the entire baseline of Court No. 1 inside Iowa West Field House Friday night. And every seat was full.

Behind those folding chairs, there were folks standing side-by-side to form another row of fans. And in front, more people sat directly on the risers, dangling their feet a few inches off the ground.

Just a few hours earlier, former NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady had strolled by this congested space. As did dozens of college coaches — including Kansas' Bill Self, Oregon's Dana Altman, Indiana's Mike Woodson, Creighton's Greg McDermott and Mississippi State's Ben Howland.

The buzz hadn't waned for the final game of the night — between the Indiana Elite and We All Can Go 17U AAU squads. That match-up produced quite the entourage.

And that's exactly what Adidas' event organizers were envisioning.

"We want a packed building. We want the community to be there," said ReeCee Hollans, the head of Adidas Grassroots Basketball. "We're telling everybody, come pull up. We're ready to do it in a real way. We want to show Omaha what Adidas grassroots basketball is all about."

The first day of the Adidas 3SSB Championships certainly had its buzz-worthy moments in Council Bluffs.