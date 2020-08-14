AAU results: Jasen Green scores 20; Team Factory has four score in double digits

The RecruitLook Hoops Omaha Showcase is being held at The Union Bank and Trust Sports Complex in Elkhorn.

Here are results from Friday night's featured games.

* * *

17U

Jimmer Elite (Utah) 17U 73, Team Factory 17U UAA Rise 71, OT: Factory played without Bellevue West stars Chucky Hepburn and Frankie Fidler. Even without two of their best players, they had their chances to win in regulation and in the first overtime. A turnover the end of regulation by both teams and a missed shot in sudden death overtime by Factory couldn't seal the come-from-behind win. Factory was led by Bellevue West senior Greg Brown with 13 points. Brown was one of four players that scored in double figures. Curtis Ogba Jr. (Omaha North) and Ajantae Hogan (Lincoln Southeast) each scored 12. Millard North's Tyler Sandoval chipped in 11 and a team-high nine rebounds.

16U

Team Factory 16U UAA Rise 90, Salt Lake Rebels 40: Factory scored the first 19 points of the game and cruised to victory. Jasen Green (Millard North) led all scores with 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3FG) and chipped in seven rebounds. Dontryl Love (Omaha South) 12, William Kyle 11 and Chandler Meeks 10 were the players in double figures for Factory.