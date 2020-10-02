An offer from Wyoming may have changed the tide of Tommy Wroblewski’s recruitment

An out of the blue scholarship offer last week from Wyoming changed the course of St. Paul senior Tommy Wroblewski’s recruitment.

“They direct messaged me on Twitter and wanted to call me, so I talked to them on the phone,” Wroblewski said of his conversation with the Cowboy’s coaching staff. “Two days later coach (Craig) Bohl called me and they offered me.”

Prior to that phone call his only other offer was from South Dakota State as a walk on. Other schools had shown interest, including FCS school Northern Iowa and Division II schools Wayne State, Chadron State and Sioux Falls along with NAIA power Morningside.

However, since the Wyoming offer, power conference schools have begun to take notice of the 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete. Nebraska and Northwestern have contacted him.

The Wyoming offer is as a safety. In five games this season, Wroblewski is second on the team in total tackles (31) and is tied for the team lead with five pass breakups. On offense, he leads the team in receiving with 370 yards and five touchdowns.

His relationship with Wyoming is continuing to grow, and a virtual visit — or Zoom call — with the coaching staff on Monday went a long way.