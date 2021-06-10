 Skip to main content
Arizona State stands out for several of Nebraska's top football recruits
Devon Jackson just got the scholarship offer a few weeks ago, so he couldn’t help be intrigued.

But the Omaha Burke linebacker, considered one of the best prospects in the state, opted not to check out USC this weekend.

On June 18, Jackson will visit Arizona State, the school that has recruited him the longest and the best, he said.

“I probably have the best relationship with them,” Jackson said last week at the Locker Room camp. “I can’t wait to see the coaches in person.”

Omaha Central tackle Deshawn Woods officially visited the Sun Devils last weekend, and Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms unofficially visited Tempe. Arizona State’s offensive line coach is Mike Cavanaugh, who worked at Nebraska for three seasons. Arizona State also offered 2024 Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin.

Jackson will also visit Miami at the end of the month.

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley-Ducker visited Iowa State last weekend. According to 247Sports, Riley-Ducker’s host was ISU running back Breece Hall, who grew up in Omaha. Riley-Ducker heads to Auburn this weekend, Illinois on June 18 and Iowa on June 25.

