As Elkhorn's Aiden Young grows as a leader, so does his recruitment

When a team’s culture is good, players take on leadership roles.

If that’s the case, then Elkhorn is in good hands. The Antlers are in the mix for a Class B title this season and are led by a core of seniors, including Aiden Young.

“It’s ownership, and I’ve been doing it long enough that I don’t mind having seniors lead the team. It’s their team,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “Aiden was elected captain by the team for good reason, and he has been a starter since he was a freshman. The ownership by the seniors is great. They are grabbing the bull by the horns and they are very vocal, great leaders.”

Leadership comes naturally for Young. Whether it’s football, baseball or club teams in the summer, Young has stepped up. His senior football season is no different.

“This year, Wortman has given me the opportunity to be more vocal,” said the 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back/defensive back. “This year what has pushed me has been some mistakes around the country. With everything going on in the world this summer, I personally felt I needed to become a better leader.

“My teammates look up to me and I have really tried to push it further and be better.”