As Josiah Dotzler shines on AAU circuit, college scholarships follow

He said this week that his mentality won't change.

"I think of it as, you got started, but now you have to keep proving yourself and keep developing your game down the road," Dotzler said.

And he's been hard at work this summer.

He joins his Bellevue West teammates for lifting sessions at 6:45 a.m. every day. Then they get some shots up. An afternoon workout is typically on the books from 1-3 p.m. Dotzler's spent time with trainers to aid in his development.

The goal has been to maximize his on-court chances and enjoy the experience with teammates this summer. They all missed out on those high-profile AAU competitions last year.

The fact that college coaches are starting to notice has just been a bonus.

"The feeling is, you're insanely grateful," Dotzler said. "But you also don't really know what to think because you're putting in all this work every day and to see it come to fruition and to have people recognize it — I mean, you just thank God. There's nothing else to say."

Dotzler, whose older brother Josh played at Creighton, said he and his family plan to discuss plans for his recruitment soon. He may use some of his available official visits once school starts.