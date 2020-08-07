Athletes hit hard by OPS decision, now they must tackle their next move off the field

Woods and Jackson are among the highest-profile football players in OPS, but they are still juniors. Their senior teammates aren’t as fortunate.

“It is sad,” Woods said. “For more than half of our seniors, this would be (their) showcase year — to show what they can do.”

Jackson added: “You are messing up the opportunity for seniors to get scholarships."

At Omaha North, Sam Scott was looking forward to his senior year. In a matter of hours, everything changed.

“I have been thinking about it all day,” Scott said. “I didn’t know what would happen. I went to work out at the gym and I couldn’t work out because I was thinking about it. I am disappointed.”

Scott has college options, though. South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota have offered the 6-2, 210-pound linebacker. With FCS offers, Scott was hoping a strong final season would get him on the radar of FBS schools.

He hasn't decided if he will transfer.

“I don’t really know what I am going to do about football,” he said. “Nothing is set in place and I haven't had the opportunity to discuss it with my parents yet. We will see in the next few days.”