Athletes hit hard by OPS decision, now they must tackle their next move off the field

Omaha Public Schools' decision to suspend athletics and activities for the first nine weeks of the school year has ramifications, many of which hit athletes the hardest Friday.
“I just feel like why make the athletes start having workouts in the summer if you are going to cancel the whole season,” Omaha Central junior Deshawn Woods said.
The offensive lineman holds scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri and Arizona State. But now he can't play. NSAA rules require athletes to sit out 90 days when they transfer to another school in the state.
That doesn't matter to the 6-foot-5, 276-pounder.
“I’ll be staying at Omaha Central,” he said. “I don’t feel like for me, I need to transfer for my future.”
Omaha Burke junior Devon Jackson’s list of college suitors is just as long as Woods'. The 6-2, 200-pound linebacker’s options include Nebraska, Notre Dame, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Arizona State.
Now, he's not just hearing from colleges. Roughly 10 players have sent messages, Jackson said, asking him to transfer to their school.
“I am staying at Burke,” Jackson said. "You still have the 90-day rule. Even if you transfer, you are stuck either way.”
Woods and Jackson are among the highest-profile football players in OPS, but they are still juniors. Their senior teammates aren’t as fortunate.
“It is sad,” Woods said. “For more than half of our seniors, this would be (their) showcase year — to show what they can do.”
Jackson added: “You are messing up the opportunity for seniors to get scholarships."
At Omaha North, Sam Scott was looking forward to his senior year. In a matter of hours, everything changed.
“I have been thinking about it all day,” Scott said. “I didn’t know what would happen. I went to work out at the gym and I couldn’t work out because I was thinking about it. I am disappointed.”
Scott has college options, though. South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota have offered the 6-2, 210-pound linebacker. With FCS offers, Scott was hoping a strong final season would get him on the radar of FBS schools.
He hasn't decided if he will transfer.
“I don’t really know what I am going to do about football,” he said. “Nothing is set in place and I haven't had the opportunity to discuss it with my parents yet. We will see in the next few days.”
All three understand the impact of the coronavirus. There are no right answers.
“I don’t like it. I want to have my season,” Jackson said. “I respect both sides. You can have a breakout and kids can get really sick.”
Said Scott: “(Football) affects so many lives and the virus is going to affect lives no matter what. I’m pretty bummed out.”
