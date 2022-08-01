Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach

When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction.

“He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”

A high school career that started out at tight end, Sledge moved to the offensive line and the rest is history.

He’s since blossomed into one of the state’s top 2023 prospects and heads into his senior season as a fixture on the Junior Jays' line.

He committed to Nebraska in February — the same school his dad once suited up for. But before the next generation of the Sledge family dons the scarlet and cream, the two want to enjoy one final fall together.

“Especially looking back at it now, it’s special we get to do this together and I know both of us really want to enjoy this last year,” Sam said. “For the last four years it’s been rough at times and we’ve had moments, but I know he’s just trying to help me get better and he’s always doing whatever he can to make me the best player and person I can be.”

And the relationship is mutual.

“It's not always rosy and I’m jumping on him for something at times,” he said. “And he's getting to a point where he’s starting to puff his chest a little bit more, so we butt heads a little bit at times. But I think that's part of growing up on the football field.

“We have a pretty tight bond and I definitely cherish the time together. And we’re both hoping to add more memories this season.”

An Omaha native, Bob played for the Huskers from 1986-88. He was an All-Big Eight left tackle in '88 and was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Nebraska put together a 31-6 record during his three seasons in Lincoln and reached three straight bowl games — a standard Sam and the rest of the 2023 class hope to get the program back to.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman picked up his NU offer on Jan. 22 and committed to the Huskers over offers from Kansas and Miami (Ohio). Sledge became the fourth member of the class and the first commit under current NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

“I got my offer from Nebraska and I just fell in love with it,” Sam said. “I just felt like I had a great relationship with the staff and now with the other commits. I went to a few other schools after that but they really didn’t feel the same.”

And although Sam wants to write his own story, there is something special about following in dad’s footsteps.

“I’ve kind of finally realized that he knows what he's talking about,” Sam said with a laugh. “I’ve listened to him so much more these last couple years though and I’m really thankful for him. And I take a lot of pride in being able to play at Nebraska too. He’s my dad and he’s my coach, and he’s a big part of the player I am today.”

This fall will be Bob’s sixth coaching at Creighton Prep. The Junior Jays finished last season with a 7-3 record and fell to Grand Island in the state playoffs. But they return an offensive line this fall that both feel is amongst the best in the state. The Jays rushed for more than 2022 yards per game in 2021 and the play upfront is a big part of that.

And for both the Sledge family and Husker fans, there’s excitement about what Sam could potentially add to the future interior of the offensive line.

“Coach Raiola and the staff’s new style of running is basically very similar to the old style when I played and what we use (at Prep) now, and I absolutely love it,” Bob said. “Just the way coach Raiola described the run blocking and the movement of people off the ball when we were down there at the junior day — I looked over at Sam and just smiled. It's very similar to exactly what we're teaching. So I think it'll be a very good fit and familiar for him going forward.”

Going forward, Saturdays will be familiar for Bob, too. He'll find himself inside the same stadium he once played in and hopes to find himself watching the same running style. Except this time with his son at the front of it.

“It’s pretty special and it’s one of those things that makes you just beam with pride every time someone brings up (Sam) being a Husker,” Bob said. “He put in the work — I didn’t do it for him — and he’s earned it. Obviously I’ve pushed him on the football field, but he’s the one who has kept pushing himself and I’m proud of him.

“You always want the best for your kids and you want them to be better than you were. And I think that’s a tribute to him and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch it all pan out.”