Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall's rise continues with offer from Hawkeyes

Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall will likely never forget Tuesday.

A phone call to Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland resulted in a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

“I was jumping up and down a lot. There was a lot of excitement,” Hall said. “It is almost something you dream about. In the moment you can’t believe it is happening, then you just gotta let it sink in.”

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver is the first known in-state football player to receive a power conference scholarship offer as a freshman. The Hawkeyes are the only collegiate football program Hall has been in contact with at this point.

Iowa secured a commitment from Hall’s senior teammate Keagan Johnson on May 6.

“(Copeland) said he had been watching me for seven months,” Hall said. “He has been watching film of me and liked my progression as a player.”

Hall was 165 pounds in June when he started working out in the offseason with the T-Bird's varsity team. Since then he has gained a lot of experience.