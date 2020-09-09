Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall's rise continues with offer from Hawkeyes

Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall will likely never forget Tuesday.
A phone call to Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland resulted in a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.
“I was jumping up and down a lot. There was a lot of excitement,” Hall said. “It is almost something you dream about. In the moment you can’t believe it is happening, then you just gotta let it sink in.”
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver is the first known in-state football player to receive a power conference scholarship offer as a freshman. The Hawkeyes are the only collegiate football program Hall has been in contact with at this point.
Iowa secured a commitment from Hall’s senior teammate Keagan Johnson on May 6.
“(Copeland) said he had been watching me for seven months,” Hall said. “He has been watching film of me and liked my progression as a player.”
Hall was 165 pounds in June when he started working out in the offseason with the T-Bird's varsity team. Since then he has gained a lot of experience.
“I had to change a lot of what I did. Most of the time I would think I would do something right, then they would show me what I had to do,” he said. “It all fit together and now I am doing way better than what I was when I started in the summer.”
The wide receiver corps at Bellevue West is star studded and Hall has fit right in.
“He is just one of those athletes that naturally has it,” Johnson said of Hall in July. “He listens, he takes criticism well and learns. He likes to work. You tell him what to work on and he does it.”
With the Iowa offer, Hall becomes Bellevue West's fourth receiver to hold a power conference offer. Along with Johnson, juniors Kaden Helms and Micah Riley have multiple offers, including Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota.
“Kaden, Micah and Keagan have helped me,” Hall said. “I’m learning a lot from them and my wide receiver coach (Ron) Pavlik and coach (Michael) Huffman.”
Hall was rightfully nervous on Friday night. Starting as a freshman in the high-powered T-Bird offense isn’t easy.
“I tried to act like I wasn't but once I got on the field things slowed down for me,” he said. “Then I started getting it and it all came together and I just started playing my game. As the game went on things started getting easier for me.”
His first reception as a varsity football player was a 63-yard touchdown reception in the T-Birds' 55-0 win over rival Bellevue East.
Hall, who is 15 years old, has played just one year of tackle football prior to this season, turning heads as an eighth grader for the Junior T-Birds. The jump from dominating most eighth graders to playing varsity as a starter is all about a change of mentality for Hall.
“I think it would be more of a mindset. When I was playing junior high kids the mindset was to try and not hurt kids,” Hall said. “Now the mindset is I have to have a killer mentality and do whatever I have to do to score or make the catch.”
