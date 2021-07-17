Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms commits to Oklahoma

“Most high school kids don’t want to do that, because that thing is awkward, and there are no graduate assistants to do it for them,” Huffman said. “It’s him. I’m proud of him. He deserves every bit of this.”

Helms continued a long run of T-Bird offensive skill players heading to FBS football programs. Zavier Betts and Jaylin Bradley went to Nebraska, while Keagan Johnson picked Iowa. Jay Ducker picked Northern Illinois while his brother — and Helms’ teammate — Micah Riley-Ducker is committed to Auburn in the 2021 class. Another 2022 prospect from Bellevue West, running back LJ Richardson, has a scholarship offer to Wyoming.

He is also the third of four Metro football stars to pick a college this summer. Omaha Central offensive tackle Deshawn Woods committed in June to Missouri and Riley-Ducker picked Auburn. Both attended Helms’ announcement decked out in their respective team gear. The last of the four to commit will be Omaha Burke outside linebacker Devon Jackson, who has Miami and Arizona State among other schools in his final group.