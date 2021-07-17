Bellevue West's Kaden Helms commits to Oklahoma

The Sooners are booming in college football, and one of the top players in the state plans on joining the fun.
Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms committed to Oklahoma in front of family, teammates and media at Faiman Field Saturday evening. The four-star picked OU — expected to be one of the nation’s top College Football Playoff contenders in 2021 — over finalists North Carolina, Miami and Arizona State. Helms visited all four schools in June. Helms had nearly 25 offers — including those from Nebraska and Iowa — from which to choose.
"I'm a big people person, a big vibe person, and I really felt at home when I was down there, more so than anywhere else. And they win football games," Helms said. "That's what we do here at Bellevue West, too. The main thing is I just want to carry that winning mentality over to the next level."
Helms is the third of four Metro football stars to pick a college this summer. Omaha Central offensive tackle Deshawn Woods committed in June to Missouri and Micah Riley-Ducker picked Auburn. The last of the four to commit will be Omaha Burke outside linebacker Devon Jackson, who has Miami and Arizona State among other schools in his final group.
On a team full of elite pass-catching options over the last two seasons, Helms was still productive, catching 41 passes for 554 yards and six touchdowns in 20 games. As a senior, Helms likely becomes a primary option for two Bellevue West quarterbacks, Luke Johannsen and Danny Kaelin, who will battle for the starting job. Helms’ recruiting stock took off in the last seven months as he collected scholarship offer after offer once teams saw his junior film. Scouts viewed him more favorably, as well, as ESPN and 247 Sports upgraded him to four-star status.
Helms crossed Nebraska off his list early in the process, citing a desire to leave the state and play elsewhere.
“I’m kind of burned out on Nebraska, to be honest,” Helms said in late March. “I lived here a long time, and it’s about wanting to get out and see something different in the world.”
Oklahoma has put together an impressive 2022 recruiting class — ranked top five nationally — with three top 100 commits from offensive skill players. After signing the nation’s No. 1 quarterback recruit, Caleb Williams, in the 2021 class, OU is not heavily pursuing a quarterback for the 2022 class, but the Sooners are widely expected to land 2023 five-star Malachi Nelson on Sunday.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Helms continued a long run of T-Bird offensive skill players heading to FBS football programs. Zavier Betts and Jaylin Bradley went to Nebraska, while Keagan Johnson picked Iowa. Jay Ducker picked Northern Illinois while his brother — and Helms’ teammate — Riley-Ducker is committed to Auburn in the 2021 class. Another 2022 prospect from Bellevue West, running back LJ Richardson, has a scholarship offer to Wyoming.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH