Bellevue West's Kaden Helms commits to Oklahoma

On a team full of elite pass-catching options over the last two seasons, Helms was still productive, catching 41 passes for 554 yards and six touchdowns in 20 games. As a senior, Helms likely becomes a primary option for two Bellevue West quarterbacks, Luke Johannsen and Danny Kaelin, who will battle for the starting job. Helms’ recruiting stock took off in the last seven months as he collected scholarship offer after offer once teams saw his junior film. Scouts viewed him more favorably, as well, as ESPN and 247 Sports upgraded him to four-star status.

Helms crossed Nebraska off his list early in the process, citing a desire to leave the state and play elsewhere.

“I’m kind of burned out on Nebraska, to be honest,” Helms said in late March. “I lived here a long time, and it’s about wanting to get out and see something different in the world.”

Oklahoma has put together an impressive 2022 recruiting class — ranked top five nationally — with three top 100 commits from offensive skill players. After signing the nation’s No. 1 quarterback recruit, Caleb Williams, in the 2021 class, OU is not heavily pursuing a quarterback for the 2022 class, but the Sooners are widely expected to land 2023 five-star Malachi Nelson on Sunday.