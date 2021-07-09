Bellevue West's Kaden Helms sets commitment date

Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms plans to announce his commitment July 17.
Last month Helms took official visits to Miami, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
Helms is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked No. 384 overall nationally and No. 15 at tight end. He's the No. 3 prospect in Nebraska.
Helms had 25 catches for 322 yards and four touchdowns in seven games for Bellevue West last season. He made the All-Metro second team and received All-Class A honorable mention.
His commitment will come less than two weeks after his teammate announced his college decision. Micah Riley-Ducker committed to Auburn on July 7. Another Bellevue West senior, offensive lineman Henry Rickels, is committed to Air Force.
Helms will be the third of four highly ranked prospects from the Metro conference in the 2022 class to commit to a power-conference school. In addition to Riley-Ducker, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods committed to Missouri on July 3. Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson remains uncommitted with Miami, Arizona State and Oklahoma as some of his top contenders.
Helms will also become at least the sixth player from Nebraska to commit to a power-conference school: Woods (Missouri), Riley-Ducker (Auburn), Columbus' Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska), Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (Nebraska) and Millard South's Gage Stenger (Kansas State).