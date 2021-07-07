Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker commits to Auburn

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley-Ducker announced his commitment to Auburn on Wednesday.
He chose the Tigers over fellow finalists Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois.
I’m on my own wave. 🦅💥#WarDamn pic.twitter.com/3IqZEZwsGp— 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 𝐑𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲-𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 (@micah_r_d) July 7, 2021
Riley-Ducker is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked as the nation's No. 15 tight end and the No. 3 overall player in Nebraska.
Riley-Ducker had 23 catches for 310 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games for Bellevue West last season. He made the All-Nebraska second team.
Riley-Ducker is the second player from the Metro area to commit to an SEC school in the last week. Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods announced Saturday he's headed to Missouri. Before them, the last player from a Nebraska high school to sign on scholarship with an SEC football team was Lincoln Southwest grad Christian Lacouture in 2013.
Riley-Ducker is at least the fifth player from Nebraska in the 2022 class to commit to a power-conference school. The others: Woods (Missouri), Columbus' Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska), Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (Nebraska) and Millard South's Gage Stenger (Kansas State).
One of Riley-Ducker's highly ranked Bellevue West teammates remains uncommitted. Kaden Helms took official visits to Miami, Oklahoma and North Carolina last month but has not yet set a date for his commitment.