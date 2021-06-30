Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker sets commitment date

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley-Ducker plans to announce his commitment July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

His four finalists are Auburn, Illinois, Iowa and Iowa State. He took official visits to all four schools in June.

Riley-Ducker is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked as the nation's No. 15 tight end and the No. 3 overall player in Nebraska.

Riley-Ducker had 23 catches for 310 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games for Bellevue West last season. He made the All-Nebraska second team.

Checking in on the state's other top uncommitted football recruits:

Bellevue West teammate Kaden Helms has recently taken official visits to North Carolina, Oklahoma and Miami. He's also taken an unofficial visit to Arizona State.

Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods took official visits to Arizona State and Missouri in June. He also visited LSU.

Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson took an official visit to Miami last weekend. Arizona State and Oklahoma are some other top contenders for him as well.