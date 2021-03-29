Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker sets three official visits

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley-Ducker scheduled his first three official visits.

Riley-Ducker will visit Iowa State on June 4-6, Auburn on June 11-13 and Iowa on June 25-27. This is assuming the NCAA lifts its recruiting dead period by June, which it's expected to do.

That dead period, which has been in place since March 2020, prevents recruits from having in-person contact with coaches, but Riley-Ducker has taken some self-guided tours this year of schools recruiting him. He visited Wisconsin earlier this month, plus Iowa State and Iowa in February.

In November Riley-Ducker released a top eight that included Nebraska, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Riley-Ducker is a four-star prospect ranked nationally at No. 341 overall and No. 16 at tight end, according to the 247Sports composite. He had 23 caches for 310 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season.