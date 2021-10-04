Bellevue West's William Kyle commits to South Dakota State basketball

Bellevue West senior William Kyle announced Monday he has committed to South Dakota State basketball.
In his first year starting for the state runner-up Thunderbirds, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Purdue Fort Wayne, Longwood and UNO also offered Kyle.
He is the state's fifth Division I men’s basketball pledge in the 2022 class, joining Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt (Virginia), Millard North’s Jasen Green (Creighton), Omaha Central’s Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago) and Omaha Creighton Prep’s Luke Jungers (UNO).