 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue West's William Kyle commits to South Dakota State basketball
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Bellevue West's William Kyle commits to South Dakota State basketball

William Kyle

Bellevue West's William Kyle averaged 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for the state runners-up.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Bellevue West senior William Kyle announced Monday he has committed to South Dakota State basketball.

In his first year starting for the state runner-up Thunderbirds, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne, Longwood and UNO also offered Kyle.

He is the state's fifth Division I men’s basketball pledge in the 2022 class, joining Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt (Virginia), Millard North’s Jasen Green (Creighton), Omaha Central’s Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago) and Omaha Creighton Prep’s Luke Jungers (UNO).

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert