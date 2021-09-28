Burke's Devon Jackson names final three ahead of Saturday commitment

Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson will announce his college commitment Saturday.

Arizona State, Miami and Oregon are his three finalists. Jackson took an official visit to Oregon this past weekend. He visited Miami and Arizona State over the summer.

Jackson is the No. 2-ranked player in the state for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The four-star prospect is No. 154 nationally and No. 18 at his position.

Jackson, a member of The World-Herald's Super Six, has recorded 30 total tackles for Burke this season, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks. The Bulldogs are 4-1 and No. 7 in the overall team ratings.

Jackson will be the latest of the metro area's top football prospects to commit to a power-conference school, following Central's Deshawn Woods (Missouri), Bellevue West's Kaden Helms (Oklahoma) and Micah Riley-Ducker (Auburn), and Millard South's Gage Stenger (Kansas State).