Burke's Devon Jackson names final three ahead of Saturday commitment
FOOTBALL

Devon Jackson

Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the state for the 2022 class.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson will announce his college commitment Saturday.

Arizona State, Miami and Oregon are his three finalists. Jackson took an official visit to Oregon this past weekend. He visited Miami and Arizona State over the summer.

Jackson is the No. 2-ranked player in the state for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The four-star prospect is No. 154 nationally and No. 18 at his position.

Jackson, a member of The World-Herald's Super Six, has recorded 30 total tackles for Burke this season, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks. The Bulldogs are 4-1 and No. 7 in the overall team ratings.

Jackson will be the latest of the metro area's top football prospects to commit to a power-conference school, following Central's Deshawn Woods (Missouri), Bellevue West's Kaden Helms (Oklahoma) and Micah Riley-Ducker (Auburn), and Millard South's Gage Stenger (Kansas State).

And if he commits to Oregon, he'll join another Omaha-area standout with the Ducks. Westside's Avante Dickerson signed with Oregon's 2021 class and has played in two games as a true freshman this season.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

