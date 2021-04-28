Central grad Max Polk lands with Purdue Fort Wayne basketball

Omaha Central grad Max Polk committed to play Division I basketball for Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Polk graduated from Central in 2020 then spent a postgraduate year at the Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. At Central he scored more than 1,000 career points and made the All-Metro second team after his senior season.

Next season he'll be playing for the Mastodons, who compete in the Horizon League and have been a Division I program since 2001. They went 8-15 last season under seventh-year coach Jon Coffman.

Polk will be one of at least four Central grads playing Division I men's basketball next season. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler transferred to UNO from Wichita State, John Tonje is entering his third year at Colorado State, and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will be in his second season at Cal State Fullerton.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.