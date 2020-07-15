Deshawn Woods

Deshawn Woods is one of the Huskers' top in-state targets for the 2022 class, but he also offers from eight other power-conference schools.

Three football players from Omaha and the surrounding area are ranked inside 247Sports' updated top 247 for the 2022 class.

Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods came in at No. 125, Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson at No. 134 and Council Bluffs Lewis Central defensive lineman Hunter Deyo at No. 214. All three are four-star prospects.

Woods, who is also ranked in the top 100 by Rivals, continues to rise up the national rankings. He moved up 77 spots in the latest 247 update. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman has power-conference offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Missouri, Florida, Arizona State, Michigan State and Kansas State.

Jackson dropped in the latest update. He had previously been ranked No. 25 by 247 but fell 109 spots. Jackson holds offers from Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Deyo, a 6-3, 235-pound defensive tackle, moved down 18 spots in the update. He holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State. 

The highest ranked prospect from Nebraska in the history of 247's rankings, which date to 2010, was Omaha Burke's Nick Henrich. The current Husker linebacker was ranked No. 92 in the 2019 class.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

