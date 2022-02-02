 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central's Deshawn Woods signs with Wyoming after longtime commitment to Missouri
0 Comments
top story topical
FOOTBALL

Central's Deshawn Woods signs with Wyoming after longtime commitment to Missouri

  • Updated
  • 0

Go behind the scenes of The World-Herald's 2021 All-Nebraska football photoshoot.

One of the highest-rated 2022 prospects in Nebraska won’t head to the SEC after all.

Deshawn Woods

Deshawn Woods

Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods, long committed to Missouri, signed Wednesday with Wyoming instead.

The Cowboys, coached by former Husker defensive coordinator Craig Bohl, will get the four-star lineman who shunned in-state Nebraska and other suitors to pick the Tigers over the summer.

A member of The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska team and Super Six, Woods becomes the highest-rated Wyoming commit of the online recruiting ranking era, which spans 20 years.

Woods joins other Nebraskans in the Wyoming recruiting class — Bellevue West running back LJ Richardson, Fremont Bergan athlete Koa McIntyre and Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert