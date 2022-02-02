Central's Deshawn Woods signs with Wyoming after longtime commitment to Missouri

One of the highest-rated 2022 prospects in Nebraska won’t head to the SEC after all.

Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods, long committed to Missouri, signed Wednesday with Wyoming instead.

The Cowboys, coached by former Husker defensive coordinator Craig Bohl, will get the four-star lineman who shunned in-state Nebraska and other suitors to pick the Tigers over the summer.

A member of The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska team and Super Six, Woods becomes the highest-rated Wyoming commit of the online recruiting ranking era, which spans 20 years.

Woods joins other Nebraskans in the Wyoming recruiting class — Bellevue West running back LJ Richardson, Fremont Bergan athlete Koa McIntyre and Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker.

