Central's Deshawn Woods, state's No. 1 recruit, commits to Missouri

Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods announced his commitment to Missouri on Saturday.

He did so during a ceremony held at the North Omaha Boys & Girls Club.

Woods is the top-ranked player in the state for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The four-star prospect is the No. 149 overall prospect nationally and the No. 6 interior offensive lineman.

Woods collected more than a dozen scholarship offers from power-conference programs during his recruiting process. Last month he took official visits to Arizona State and Missouri, which were his two finalists.

Woods was the first of four highly ranked prospects from the Metro area to announce his commitment. Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker (No. 372 nationally) scheduled his commitment announcement for July 7. Burke's Devon Jackson (No. 161) and Bellevue West's Kaden Helms (No. 386) both remain uncommitted.

Woods becomes at least the fourth player in Nebraska to commit to a power-conference school, joining Columbus' Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska), Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (Nebraska) and Millard South's Gage Stenger (Kansas State).