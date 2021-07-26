Central's Jayden Dawson commits to Loyola-Chicago basketball

Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson committed to play basketball at Loyola-Chicago, he announced Monday.

Dawson received a scholarship offer from the Ramblers in June after visiting their campus. He also had scholarship offers from UMass, Indiana State, George Mason, Drake, South Dakota State, Wyoming and Radford.

During his junior season with Central, Dawson averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Dawson is the second player from Omaha to commit to Loyola in as many classes. Millard North grad Saint Thomas signed with the Ramblers' 2021 recruiting class.

After its run to the Final Four in 2018, Loyola-Chicago returned to the NCAA tournament in 2021 after winning the Missouri Valley championship. The Ramblers are now coached by Denzel Valentine after former coach Porter Moser, a Creighton grad, left for Oklahoma in the offseason.

