Creighton Prep grad Easton Stick welcomes Westside's Cole Payton to the 'Bison family'

“(Stick) and Carson and now what Trey is doing up there definitely makes it a spot where kids want to go,” Payton said.

Payton had heard many positive things about Stick and recognized quickly how well he handles himself.

Stick noticed positive attributes about Payton, as well.

“I haven’t spent a ton of time with Cole, but you can already tell it’s the same mentality that we had,” Stick said, comparing Payton to other NDSU quarterbacks. “The expectations are really high and that attracts a certain type of person. You can tell he’s that way too.”

On his rare visits back to Omaha, Stick works out at the Prep practice field. He still cherishes the relationship he has with the Jr. Jays coaching staff, including quarterback coach Brett Newcomb.

And he enjoys the visits.

“Getting a chance to be around Cole and high-schoolers and especially Prep guys is just a lot of fun,” Stick said. “You take pride in where you come from, and some of my best memories are on the field and with teammates. Seeing the next group do that and make it their own is exciting for me.”

Credit NDSU for bringing a Prep grad and a future Westside grad together.