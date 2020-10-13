 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton Prep punter/kicker Patrick Foley commits to Arkansas
0 comments
NEBHSRECRUITING

Creighton Prep punter/kicker Patrick Foley commits to Arkansas

{{featured_button_text}}
Patrick Foley

Omaha Creighton Prep kicker Patrick Foley celebrates after a hitting a game-winning field goal in 2019. He is now committed to Arkansas.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Creighton Prep senior kicker/punter Patrick Foley announced his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday.

Foley is rated as a five-star punter and 4.5-star kicker according to Kohls Kicking, a website that covers the nation's specialists. The site lists the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Foley as the No. 14 punter in the country.

He will grayshirt at Arkansas, meaning he will walk on his first year and be on scholarship the rest of his career.

As a junior, Foley punted 41 times for an average of 36.4 yards with a long of 52. He was perfect on all 21 point-after attempts and seven field goals with a season-long of 40 yards. He had 45 kickoffs that averaged 48.7 yards with nine touchbacks.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert