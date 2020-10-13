Creighton Prep punter/kicker Patrick Foley commits to Arkansas

Omaha Creighton Prep senior kicker/punter Patrick Foley announced his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday.

Foley is rated as a five-star punter and 4.5-star kicker according to Kohls Kicking, a website that covers the nation's specialists. The site lists the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Foley as the No. 14 punter in the country.

He will grayshirt at Arkansas, meaning he will walk on his first year and be on scholarship the rest of his career.

As a junior, Foley punted 41 times for an average of 36.4 yards with a long of 52. He was perfect on all 21 point-after attempts and seven field goals with a season-long of 40 yards. He had 45 kickoffs that averaged 48.7 yards with nine touchbacks.

